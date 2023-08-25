^

Sports

Mon, Bogs look back at ’78 joust

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
August 25, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — There are so many “what-if” moments in Philippine basketball history.

One of the most notable came in the 1978 FIBA World Championship – the precursor to the FIBA World Cup – which the country hosted.

It was the year when professional basketball players were barred from participating in FIBA-sanctioned tournaments, thus preventing the country from fielding the most talented PBA players back in the day.

Without the pros, the all-amateur, Nic Jorge-mentored Filipinos, who were seeded to the eight-team semis being the host nation, dropped all their eight games.

The last time the country fielded its cream of the crop was in 1974 in Puerto Rico.

While the team finished 13th, at least it beat Australia and Central African Republic, thanks to a core of young talents headed by Ramon Fernandez and William “Bogs” Adornado, who will later on become two of the country’s greatest players.

Interestingly, the PBA was born the next year and the country wasn’t able to field pro players from there until FIBA opened its doors to everyone in the 90s.

Fernandez said it would have been different if the pros were allowed to play.

“Definitely, PBA players pu-pwede dun,” said Fernandez, winner of four PBA MVP plums and a record 19 PBA championships. “Si Sonny (Jaworski) was at his best because he won the MVP that year. Abet (Guidaben), Atoy (Co), Philip (Cezar), Bogs (Adornado) at Crispa at Toyota players.”

“Of course, lalaban naman kung kami. But as far as winning, hard to say and speculate kasi mahirap at malakas din ang kalaban sa world especially at that time when we didn’t have 6-10 and seven-footers,” he added.

Adornado, for his part, said while personally he may not have contributed that year because he just came back from an ACL and MCL injury, he is confident a team of pros could.

“Sigurado may Toyota, Crispa, meron din sa San Miguel. Manny Paner magaling, Yoyong Martirez, (Francis) Arnaiz, Jaworski, Fernandez, Atoy Co, Philip Cezar, (Freddie) Hubalde at Guidaben. Marami magagaling noon,” said Adornado, three-time PBA MVP and 10-time PBA titlist. “Meron siguro tayo tatalunin kasi nung 1974 may tinalo kami Australia at isang African team,” he added.

Both greats also agreed that the Gilas Pilipinas team now is the strongest the country has ever formed.

“Malaki chance natin makapanalo kasi maganda ang composition, meron tayo 7-footer, NBA player at more athletic mga players, marami magagaling,” said Adornado.

“I would say this is the strongest team and we should inspire our team and cheer them up so we can at least put up a decent finish and very good performance because as I’ve said before that being part of the tournament is already a win for us,” said Fernandez.

