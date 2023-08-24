^

Sports

Philippines out to cement status as basketball mecca as FIBA World Cup unwraps

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 7:16pm
Philippines out to cement status as basketball mecca as FIBA World Cup unwraps

MANILA, Philippines – Much has been said about the Philippines turning almost every overseas event into a home court whenever a local team plays in there.

Regardless if it’s in the heart of Asia and the Pacific, the Americas, Africas, and cities of Europe, Filipinos around the globe have not disappointed in making their presence felt to support any Philippine team — in any sport.

Well, especially basketball.

Truly, the Philippines has made it a thing to own a niche as one the largest hotbeds in sporting events in terms of unparalleled support despite the majority of Filipino supporters being thousands of miles away from home. In fact, the Philippines was hailed as the Most Valuable Fan (MVF) Country in the 2014 World Cup in Spain.

On Friday at its own turf, the Philippines is about to catapult that stature to epic proportions as the country becomes a mecca — if it’s not already one — of the biggest basketball spectacle on the planet once again after almost five decades.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators, including international players and federation officials, will gather in the “Pearl of the Orient” with millions of Filipino fans raring to welcome them with open arms and huge smiles when the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 unwraps at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Japan and Indonesia are co-hosts in a tri-nation Asian hosting but the Philippines will serve as the main hub, including the final phase at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. 

After all, basketball isn’t just a sport here.

For a nation that breathes basketball as soon as the sun rises, when it sets and the moon takes over its place to lord over the islands, the sport invented in 1891 has become a way of life.

No sport is more prominent than hoops in the thousands of islands scattered across the Philippine archipelago. No dream is bigger than being a basketball player among more than hundreds of millions of Filipinos.

And no establishment or makeshift ones is more noticeable than a basketball court.

From a small-town boy on the coastlines of Batanes, Cebu and Palawan to a teen from the mountains of Baguio up to kids on the streets of the metropolis, ball is life.

From the beachfront to mountaintops, from beside the railways to under the bridges, from the middle of the roads to the street corners, a basketball court stands loud and proud, untouchable and unbothered.

Today, every Filipino’s dream stands tall, too, as the country realizes a coveted yearning to become the center — and at the center — of the basketball universe anew for the first time since 1978.

As for even in the years since then, nothing has changed. 

Basketball and the Philippines — like two intertwined words — are, will, and have always conspired to become basketball's mecca.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas 12: A fighting combo

Gilas 12: A fighting combo

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
A legit NBA talent proud of his Filipino heritage. Twin skyscrapers seasoned by two previous FIBA World Cup caps and a pair...
Sports
fbtw
'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas captain Japeth Aguilar emphasized the need to play a perfect game in their FIBA World Cup opener against the...
Sports
fbtw
For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family
play

For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family

1 day ago
It won’t be all work for Team USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra as the 2023 FIBA World Cup looms this weekend.
Sports
fbtw
3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
On the eve of the announcement Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man FIBA World Cup roster, 13 players attended the practice Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic&rsquo;s Quinones upbeat on FIBA World Cup bid

Dominican Republic’s Quinones upbeat on FIBA World Cup bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Talent and depth.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'We all want to win': Team US ditches egos for FIBA World Cup tilt

'We all want to win': Team US ditches egos for FIBA World Cup tilt

3 hours ago
United States captain Jalen Brunson said Thursday that egos will be "left at the door" as the Americans try to regain the...
Sports
fbtw
'Deepest cut': Chot recounts tough decision leading to final Gilas 12

'Deepest cut': Chot recounts tough decision leading to final Gilas 12

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
There are many challenges when it comes to being a head coach for a national team in the FIBA World Cup, but for Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas also pinning hopes on crowd in battle vs &lsquo;heavyweights&rsquo;

Gilas also pinning hopes on crowd in battle vs ‘heavyweights’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is banking on home court advantage as a boost, as head coach Chot Reyes said they need to “punch above...
Sports
fbtw
'Village vs Towns': Gilas faces tough task of containing Dominican Republic NBA star, says Chot

'Village vs Towns': Gilas faces tough task of containing Dominican Republic NBA star, says Chot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
It would “take a village” to stop All-NBA big man Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic, Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with