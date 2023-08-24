^

Sports

‘It’s about concentration’: Dominican Republic wary of heavily pro-Gilas crowd

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 7:08pm
â��Itâ��s about concentrationâ��: Dominican Republic wary of heavily pro-Gilas crowd
Dominican Republic head coach Nestor Garcia (center) and player Eloy Vargas (right)
Selección Dominicana de Baloncesto

MANILA, Philippines – The Dominican Republic is eyeing to take the Philippine crowd out of the equation as they battle Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup opener on Friday at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Dominican Republic head coach Nestor Garcia said that concentration will be important for the Dominicanas as they kick off their FIBA World Cup campaign against the home team and in front thousands of passionate fans.

“It is a big, great team. Everybody says that we [will be playing] against a lot of fans, so we are waiting for tomorrow,” Garcia told reporters at a press briefing.

He added that the Filipino players step up their level of play especially when playing in front of a home crowd.

“We know that Filipinos, they have good shooters. And, when they play locally, they step up their level, but everything is about concentration,” Garcia said.

“For us, it is very important, do not bring the people to the game because I know that in this country, they love basketball and they support the team,” he added.

For his part, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said on Thursday that the team will be banking on the local crowd to give them the extra boost, as they will be facing tough teams in the tournament.

Meanwhile, in an interview with reporters Wednesday night, Dominican Republic’s Lester Quinones said they will try to keep their focus on the task at hand despite the crowd.

Quinones noted that Gilas is “a very well-coached team and that the coaches are very disciplined.”

“They like to play up-tempo, fast-paced. I feel like with myself and Karl-Anthony Towns bringing that NBA-level transition and playing that pace, we kinda speed things up a little bit,” Quinones told reporters.

“The other guys here, that have been playing for years, they have the slow… they kinda run the sets, run the plays and I feel like mixing that together, I feel like we are gonna have a chance to win,” he added.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas 12: A fighting combo

Gilas 12: A fighting combo

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
A legit NBA talent proud of his Filipino heritage. Twin skyscrapers seasoned by two previous FIBA World Cup caps and a pair...
Sports
fbtw
'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas captain Japeth Aguilar emphasized the need to play a perfect game in their FIBA World Cup opener against the...
Sports
fbtw
For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family
play

For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family

1 day ago
It won’t be all work for Team USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra as the 2023 FIBA World Cup looms this weekend.
Sports
fbtw
3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
On the eve of the announcement Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man FIBA World Cup roster, 13 players attended the practice Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic&rsquo;s Quinones upbeat on FIBA World Cup bid

Dominican Republic’s Quinones upbeat on FIBA World Cup bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Talent and depth.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
FIBA World Cup finals pass, Gilas Art Prints at stake via exclusive NFTs

FIBA World Cup finals pass, Gilas Art Prints at stake via exclusive NFTs

3 hours ago
Smart is giving subscribers more ways to own a piece of sports history as it launches an exclusive digital collectible, Shinys,...
Sports
fbtw
'We all want to win': Team US ditches egos for FIBA World Cup tilt

'We all want to win': Team US ditches egos for FIBA World Cup tilt

3 hours ago
United States captain Jalen Brunson said Thursday that egos will be "left at the door" as the Americans try to regain the...
Sports
fbtw
'Deepest cut': Chot recounts tough decision leading to final Gilas 12

'Deepest cut': Chot recounts tough decision leading to final Gilas 12

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
There are many challenges when it comes to being a head coach for a national team in the FIBA World Cup, but for Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas also pinning hopes on crowd in battle vs &lsquo;heavyweights&rsquo;

Gilas also pinning hopes on crowd in battle vs ‘heavyweights’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is banking on home court advantage as a boost, as head coach Chot Reyes said they need to “punch above...
Sports
fbtw
'Village vs Towns': Gilas faces tough task of containing Dominican Republic NBA star, says Chot

'Village vs Towns': Gilas faces tough task of containing Dominican Republic NBA star, says Chot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
It would “take a village” to stop All-NBA big man Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic, Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with