Young Team USA still world basketball's top dog

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 6:40pm
Young Team USA still world basketball's top dog
From left Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, Jaren Jackson Jr., Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Bobby Portis, Paolo Banchero, Brandon Ingram, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton of the United States stand on the court before a 2023 FIBA World Cup exhibition game against Puerto Rico at the T-Mobile Arena on August 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Puerto Rico, 117-74.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The top order of power still belongs to the United States of America.

Albeit with a young unit, still inexperienced and all, the mighty Team USA sits atop of the food chain anew as the No. 1 team in the final power rankings for the FIBA Basketball World Cup that opens shop Friday in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

Team USA, which is in Group C with Greece, Jordan and New Zealand, swept all of its five friendly games to emerge as the undisputed team to beat in the final and third volume of the FIBA power rankings among the 32 participants in the race for the Naismith trophy.

The Americans drubbed Germany, which climbed to second place, 99-91 in its final tune-up last weekend after also clobbering 108-86, Puerto Rico, 117-74, Slovenia, 92-62, and Spain, 98-88.

A slew of NBA players banners the reigning Olympic gold medalist led by All-Star guard Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Multi-titled mentor Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, with Filipino-American pride Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat as one of his assistants, will handle Team USA that is in for redemption after a seventh-place finish in the 2019 edition in China.

Germany, the European powerhouse, jumped three places to loom as the closest threat to Team USA with Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors and Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic at helm.

France, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, and reigning champion Spain come in at third and fourth, respectively, as Canada led by All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder) completes the Top 5.

Also in the Top 10 are Australia, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia and the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas – led by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson – is at No. 19 out of the 32 World Cup teams ahead of its anticipated showdown in Group A against Italy, the Dominican Republic and No. 29 Angola.

Brazil, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Greece Mexico, Montenegro, Georgia and New Zealand complete the Top 20 as China, South Sudan, Puerto Rico, Jordan, Venezuela, Japan, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Cape Verde and Ivory Coast rounded out the 32 teams in order.

