Filipino grappler wins world title

Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 5:57pm
Filipino grappler wins world title
Fierre Afan of Team Philippines (in red) throws Ethan Sebastian Forrez of France during their match.

MANILA, Philippines – Grappling prospect Fierre Afan continues his rise as he captured his first ever world title.

Three months after ruling the United World Grappling Asian Championships with two gold medals last June in Astana, Kazakhstan, the 19-year-old grappler from Marikina City dominated the 2023 World Grappling Championship last Tuesday in Warsaw, Poland.

Afan, representing the Philippines for the third straight time, showcased his strength in the -71 kg GP Gi men’s division final to beat French Ethan Sebastian Forrez, 15-2, to win first career gold medal..

“So difficult but I made it and so sweet,” said Afan, who will be representing the country in the World Combat Games October 21 to 30 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “All opponents here are so strong, quick, versatile and smart that’s why I fought wisely, and I outsmarted everyone.” 

He beat 20-year-old Poles Eryk Marcin Szychowski, 10-3, in his first fight before subduing Alau Sakenuly of Kazakhstan, 4-2, in the semifinal round.

Meanwhile, Lucas Aguilar, the son of Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) President Alvin Aguilar, bagged two bronze medals 63 kg U-17 grappling gi and no gi classes.

Aside from Afan and Lucas Aguilar, the Filipino grapplers supported by the Philippine Amusements Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Philippine Sports Commission  (PSC) were Aisa Ratcliff, Lucho Aguilar, Joko Silverio  and Annie Parungao. 

Afan was coached by Alvin Aguilar and Michael Tabamo. Lester del Rosario also served as the international referee during the weeklong competitions.

“He [Afan] definitely proven himself time after time that he’s ready for bigger things,” Aguilar, also the founder of DEFTAC, said. “I am looking forward to Afan’s future and I am very excited to see him fight in the World Combat Games.”

GRAPPLING
