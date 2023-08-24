Mark Climaco guns for Road to UFC semis win in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines – “This is the biggest fight of my career.”

If Filipino-American Mark Climaco wants to fulfill his UFC ambitions, he has to take care of business against Japanese foe Rei Tsuruya (7-0, fighting out of Chiba, Japan) in the semifinals of their flyweight bout of Road to UFC Season 2 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The stint is a critical opportunity for eight of 16 participants to earn a finals spot for a life-changing UFC contract.

Climaco (9-1, fighting out of Fremont, California and representing the Philippines) is a well-rounded tactician, while Tsuruya is a wrestler.

“I arrived in Asia last August 12 so I can acclimate in the time zone,” related Climaco. “I spent a week in Thailand before coming to Singapore. I can say that I feel much better as opposed to dealing with jet lag last time (his opening round win).”

As for Tsuruya, Climaco made sure he was able to “scout” his foe: “I have seen video on my opponent and he is a very good wrestler and grappler.”

“I have prepared for that as I have trained and fought against good grapplers and wrestlers my whole career as well as at the American Kickboxing Academy. But I believe my well-rounded skill set will make the difference. I will go where he wants to go whether on the ground or stand-up. I will counter that and get a win.”

Road to UFC Season 2 precludes UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie; the big mixed martial arts event from the world’s top combat sports organization this weekend.

The event will air live from Singapore on Saturday, August 26, with the Road to UFC starting at 4 p.m. and the UFC Fight Night prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. The main card starts at 8 p.m.

Road to the UFC Season 2 and UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs the Korean Zombie will be televised live in Manila on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application and Blast TV, which is free for Converge customers.

The Road to UFC Season 2 opening round took place on May 27 and 28 at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai. In the opening round, 32 martial arts athletes competed in each of four men’s weight classes — flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. Four winners in each division have advanced to the semifinals.

Flyweight (>56.7kg)

The other flyweight match pits dedicated finisher Jiniushiyue "Little King Kong" (12-2, fighting out of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China) faces Road to UFC Season 1 finalist, well-rounded wrestler Seung Guk Choi (7-2, Seoul, South Korea).

Bantamweight (>61.2kg)

Experienced, aggressive striker Xiao Long (25-7, fighting out of Hunan, China) faces relentless grappler Shuya Kamikubo (13-1-1, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan).

Submission specialist Daermisi Zhawupasi (7-0, fighting out of Shanghai, China) faces well-rounded grinder Chang Ho Lee (8-1, fighting out of Goyang, South Korea).

Featherweight (>65.8kg)

Seasoned, intelligent tactician Yizha (23-4, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces powerful, well-rounded Sang Won Kim (10-5-1, fighting out of Incheon, South Korea)

Entertaining all-rounder finisher Koya Kanda (12-4, fighting out of Chiba, Japan) faces iconic aggressive striker Li Kaiwen (11-5, fighting out of Hunan, China).

Lightweight (>70.3kg)

Former UFC athlete and finisher Rongzhu (23-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces well-rounded Sangwook Kim (9-2, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea).

Power wrestler Shin Haraguch