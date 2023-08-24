^

Sports

Mark Climaco guns for Road to UFC semis win in Singapore

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 5:03pm
Mark Climaco guns for Road to UFC semis win in Singapore
Mark Climaco (left) is a well-rounded tactician.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – “This is the biggest fight of my career.”

If Filipino-American Mark Climaco wants to fulfill his UFC ambitions, he has to take care of business against Japanese foe Rei Tsuruya (7-0, fighting out of Chiba, Japan) in the semifinals of their flyweight bout of Road to UFC Season 2 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. 

The stint is a critical opportunity for eight of 16 participants to earn a finals spot for a life-changing UFC contract. 

Climaco (9-1, fighting out of Fremont, California and representing the Philippines) is a well-rounded tactician, while Tsuruya is a wrestler. 

“I arrived in Asia last August 12 so I can acclimate in the time zone,” related Climaco. “I spent a week in Thailand before coming to Singapore. I can say that I feel much better as opposed to dealing with jet lag last time (his opening round win).”

As for Tsuruya, Climaco made sure he was able to “scout” his foe: “I have seen video on my opponent and he is a very good wrestler and grappler.” 

“I have prepared for that as I have trained and fought against good grapplers and wrestlers my whole career as well as at the American Kickboxing Academy. But I believe my well-rounded skill set will make the difference. I will go where he wants to go whether on the ground or stand-up. I will counter that and get a win.”

Road to UFC Season 2 precludes UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie; the big mixed martial arts event from the world’s top combat sports organization this weekend.

The event will air live from Singapore on Saturday, August 26, with the Road to UFC starting at 4 p.m. and the UFC Fight Night prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. The main card starts at 8 p.m.

Road to the UFC Season 2 and UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs the Korean Zombie will be televised live in Manila on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application and Blast TV, which is free for Converge customers.

The Road to UFC Season 2 opening round took place on May 27 and 28 at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai. In the opening round, 32 martial arts athletes competed in each of four men’s weight classes — flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. Four winners in each division have advanced to the semifinals.

Flyweight (>56.7kg)

The other flyweight match pits dedicated finisher Jiniushiyue "Little King Kong" (12-2, fighting out of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China) faces Road to UFC Season 1 finalist, well-rounded wrestler Seung Guk Choi (7-2, Seoul, South Korea).

Bantamweight (>61.2kg)

Experienced, aggressive striker Xiao Long (25-7, fighting out of Hunan, China) faces relentless grappler Shuya Kamikubo (13-1-1, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan).

Submission specialist Daermisi Zhawupasi (7-0, fighting out of Shanghai, China) faces well-rounded grinder Chang Ho Lee (8-1, fighting out of Goyang, South Korea).

Featherweight (>65.8kg)

Seasoned, intelligent tactician Yizha (23-4, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces powerful, well-rounded Sang Won Kim (10-5-1, fighting out of Incheon, South Korea)

Entertaining all-rounder finisher Koya Kanda (12-4, fighting out of Chiba, Japan) faces iconic aggressive striker Li Kaiwen (11-5, fighting out of Hunan, China).

Lightweight (>70.3kg)

Former UFC athlete and finisher Rongzhu (23-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces well-rounded Sangwook Kim (9-2, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea).

Power wrestler Shin Haraguch

vuukle comment

MMA

UFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas 12: A fighting combo

Gilas 12: A fighting combo

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
A legit NBA talent proud of his Filipino heritage. Twin skyscrapers seasoned by two previous FIBA World Cup caps and a pair...
Sports
fbtw
'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas captain Japeth Aguilar emphasized the need to play a perfect game in their FIBA World Cup opener against the...
Sports
fbtw
For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family
play

For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family

1 day ago
It won’t be all work for Team USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra as the 2023 FIBA World Cup looms this weekend.
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic&rsquo;s Quinones upbeat on FIBA World Cup bid

Dominican Republic’s Quinones upbeat on FIBA World Cup bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Talent and depth.
Sports
fbtw
3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
On the eve of the announcement Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man FIBA World Cup roster, 13 players attended the practice Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Deepest cut': Chot recounts tough decision leading to final Gilas 12

'Deepest cut': Chot recounts tough decision leading to final Gilas 12

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
There are many challenges when it comes to being a head coach for a national team in the FIBA World Cup, but for Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas also pinning hopes on crowd in battle vs &lsquo;heavyweights&rsquo;

Gilas also pinning hopes on crowd in battle vs ‘heavyweights’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is banking on home court advantage as a boost, as head coach Chot Reyes said they need to “punch above...
Sports
fbtw
'Village vs Towns': Gilas faces tough task of containing Dominican Republic NBA star, says Chot

'Village vs Towns': Gilas faces tough task of containing Dominican Republic NBA star, says Chot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
It would “take a village” to stop All-NBA big man Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic, Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
'They set the bar high': Gilas skipper Japeth Aguilar hopes to emulate ex-captains Alapag, Norwood

'They set the bar high': Gilas skipper Japeth Aguilar hopes to emulate ex-captains Alapag, Norwood

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Japeth Aguilar has some big shoes to fill as he takes the role of being team captain for Gilas Pilipinas in their upcoming...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with