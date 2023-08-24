Gilas also pinning hopes on crowd in battle vs ‘heavyweights’

Photo dated November 12, 2022: Japeth Aguilar interacts with Filipino fans in Amman, Jordan after beating the home team, 74-66, in the fifth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is banking on home court advantage as a boost, as head coach Chot Reyes said they need to “punch above their weight” in the FIBA World Cup.

At a press conference Thursday, Reyes stressed they will need the support and prayers of the crowd as they take on Dominican Republic in the tournament opener Friday.

“One thing is for sure, we will need the support and the prayers of the crowd. I think that’s very, very important. We have to punch above our weight,” Reyes said.

“I think the crowd will be a big determining factor to be able to help us and I think the most important thing is to come in with a very calm, focused, intentional yet aggressive mindset,” he added.

Gilas will have a tall task containing Dominican Republic’s Karl-Anthony Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves big man.

The Nationals will also face Italy and Angola in the tournament.

For his part, Gilas captain Japeth Aguilar also underscored the importance of the crowd, saying it gives them the encouragement they need especially going against the heavyweights.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas earlier said they are eyeing to win at least two games as they try to advance to the next round and clinch a seat in the Paris Olympics.