'Village vs Towns': Gilas faces tough task of containing Dominican Republic NBA star, says Chot

MANILA, Philippines -- It would “take a village” to stop All-NBA big man Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said Thursday.

At a press conference Thursday, Reyes underscored that while the Philippine team’s frontline is taller now compared to past iterations of the squad, there will be the daunting task of containing Towns.

“I do not think it is physically possible for any single person on our team, or perhaps in the entire world cup, to stop Karl-Anthony Towns one on one. So, it is going to take a village to stop him and the Dominican Republic,” Reyes told reporters.

“It is not a one-man team that we are playing tomorrow. But, the initial job will be falling to the frontline so that is how important they are,” he added.

Towns will be spearheading the Dominican Republic in the world cup.

The 6-foot-10 stretch big averaged 20.8 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game and 4.8 assist per game in 29 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

Gilas has 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto, 6-foot-10 AJ Edu, 6-foot-10 June Mar Fajardo and 6-foot-9 Japeth Aguilar at its disposal to try and slow down Towns.

Reyes, in the same interview, acknowledged that the Gilas team is different from the squads of the past, which had smaller lineups.

He said in jest that now that the Philippines has a bigger lineup, the whole world is leaning toward a small-ball lineup.

Nevertheless, the tactician reiterated that while tactics may be different now, the values remain the same.

“I think ‘puso’ is still very much present. That is the anchor of everything we are doing… The values remain the same, but the tactics differ,” Reyes said.