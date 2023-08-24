^

'They set the bar high': Gilas skipper Japeth Aguilar hopes to emulate ex-captains Alapag, Norwood

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 1:38pm
Japeth Aguilar is expected to play a big part in Gilas’ opening game against the Dominican Republic on Friday as he and the rest of the Philippine frontline will have the tall task of guarding NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Japeth Aguilar has some big shoes to fill as he takes the role of being team captain for Gilas Pilipinas in their upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup stint.

But the big man isn’t fretting too much as he was able to learn from some of the best to ever step into Gilas leadership in his previous stints with the team.

Knowing how his teammates before him were able to lead the team in similar situations before, he's eager to have the same effect on the youngsters like Kai Sotto and AJ Edu.

“Just based on my experience from my previous captain balls, captain Jimmy Alapag and Gabe Norwood, they really set the bar high. Yung nakita ko sa kanila is how they take pride in their craft,” Aguilar said during a pre-match press conference at Araneta Coliseum on Thursday. 

“Every day in practice, their routines, di nagbabago, their professionalism. [Si] Jimmy talagang highs and lows, talagang hindi nagbabago. Yun lang yung gusto kong i-emulate.” he added.

The Ginebra stalwart recognizes some of his shortcomings, though, in the way that he’s not that good with words — especially with his teammates.

But just like any good basketball player, Aguilar will let his game do the talking for him.

“At the same time sana makita ng younger guys cause for me, I’m really not vocal and eloquent like them guys but for me, yun lang, day in day out, yun lang, [I’ll] try to strive for excellence on the court.” he said. 

“Hopefully yun yung maipasa ko sa mga younger guys.”

Apart from his leadership role, Aguilar is expected to play a big part in Gilas’ opening game against the Dominican Republic on Friday as he and the rest of the Philippine frontline will have the tall task of guarding NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Gilas-Dominican Republic tips off at 8 p.m. at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

