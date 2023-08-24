^

Sports

Gilas 12: A team that can compete

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 1:22pm
Gilas 12: A team that can compete
The Philippine men's basketball team
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) released the 12-man lineup of the Philippines that will compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Named to the team are Jordan Clarkson (6’5), June Mar Fajardo (6’11), Japeth Aguilar (6’9), Kai Sotto (7’2), AJ Edu (6’10), Kiefer Ravena (6’0), Roger Pogoy (6’2), CJ Perez (6’2), Scottie Thompson (6’1), Dwight Ramos (6’4), Jamie Malonzo (6’7) and Rhenz Abando (6’2).

There is a lot to like about this team that was put together by head coach Chot Reyes and his staff.

They have size

Everyone is at least six-feet-tall, and that frontline makes this the tallest Philippine team to compete in an international event.

They have depth

Everyone on this team can score. They have two-way players who can also play a variety of positions. That is important in the event of injuries and foul trouble. And they can pass the ball; even the bogs can!

They have scoring

Almost everyone on this team is the main man or one of the top options when it comes to scoring, and you will need that so the opposing teams cannot key down on any player. 

They can play defense

Boy can this team play defense. You want full-court pressure? They can. Defend on a half-court set? Yes! They help each other out on defense.

They can run

Athleticism? Check! A resounding check!

They are very good on the transition, with even the bigs being able to run the floor.

This team can play a ferocious pace that some other teams aren’t used to, and that could be a huge advantage.

They can shoot

Everyone can hit the 3-ball. They have medium-range shooting and many of them can attack the basket. They can stretch the floor and give opposing teams problems.

They have experience

International experience is just as important and everyone here has it. And they are no stranger to high-level competition. 

Granted every team has similar characteristics but what is important is the team can compete. And if they can keep the games close they have a chance of pulling off stunning wins just like the team did back in 2014.

With less than a day before the tip-off of this colossal event, it is imperative that the Philippines get that all important first win. That will give them loads of confidence.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas 12: A fighting combo

Gilas 12: A fighting combo

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
A legit NBA talent proud of his Filipino heritage. Twin skyscrapers seasoned by two previous FIBA World Cup caps and a pair...
Sports
fbtw
'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas captain Japeth Aguilar emphasized the need to play a perfect game in their FIBA World Cup opener against the...
Sports
fbtw
3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
On the eve of the announcement Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man FIBA World Cup roster, 13 players attended the practice Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw
For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family
play

For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family

21 hours ago
It won’t be all work for Team USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra as the 2023 FIBA World Cup looms this weekend.
Sports
fbtw

Mr. Clutch in town

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Francis Arnaiz was known as Mr. Clutch during his celebrated PBA career.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dominican Republic&rsquo;s Quinones upbeat on FIBA World Cup bid

Dominican Republic’s Quinones upbeat on FIBA World Cup bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Talent and depth.
Sports
fbtw
Need for speed as US young guns target top finish in FIBA World Cup

Need for speed as US young guns target top finish in FIBA World Cup

4 hours ago
A talented United States team of young NBA players will try to capture the Basketball World Cup with a fast-paced attacking...
Sports
fbtw
3 MPBL teams push drives

3 MPBL teams push drives

14 hours ago
Makati, Pasig and Pasay hurdled their rivals on Tuesday and revved up their drives to the playoffs in the OKBet-MPBLFifth...
Sports
fbtw
WC protagonists all ready to rumble

WC protagonists all ready to rumble

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
And the battlelines are drawn.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with