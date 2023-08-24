Gilas 12: A team that can compete

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) released the 12-man lineup of the Philippines that will compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Named to the team are Jordan Clarkson (6’5), June Mar Fajardo (6’11), Japeth Aguilar (6’9), Kai Sotto (7’2), AJ Edu (6’10), Kiefer Ravena (6’0), Roger Pogoy (6’2), CJ Perez (6’2), Scottie Thompson (6’1), Dwight Ramos (6’4), Jamie Malonzo (6’7) and Rhenz Abando (6’2).

There is a lot to like about this team that was put together by head coach Chot Reyes and his staff.

They have size

Everyone is at least six-feet-tall, and that frontline makes this the tallest Philippine team to compete in an international event.

They have depth

Everyone on this team can score. They have two-way players who can also play a variety of positions. That is important in the event of injuries and foul trouble. And they can pass the ball; even the bogs can!

They have scoring

Almost everyone on this team is the main man or one of the top options when it comes to scoring, and you will need that so the opposing teams cannot key down on any player.

They can play defense

Boy can this team play defense. You want full-court pressure? They can. Defend on a half-court set? Yes! They help each other out on defense.

They can run

Athleticism? Check! A resounding check!

They are very good on the transition, with even the bigs being able to run the floor.

This team can play a ferocious pace that some other teams aren’t used to, and that could be a huge advantage.

They can shoot

Everyone can hit the 3-ball. They have medium-range shooting and many of them can attack the basket. They can stretch the floor and give opposing teams problems.

They have experience

International experience is just as important and everyone here has it. And they are no stranger to high-level competition.

Granted every team has similar characteristics but what is important is the team can compete. And if they can keep the games close they have a chance of pulling off stunning wins just like the team did back in 2014.

With less than a day before the tip-off of this colossal event, it is imperative that the Philippines get that all important first win. That will give them loads of confidence.