Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault qualification during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 23, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena advanced to the World Athletics Championships final after he cleared 5.75 meters in the Budapest, Hungary event Wednesday.

He will be facing a field of players in the final headlined by world champion and Olympic rival Armand Duplantis of Sweden and America’s Christopher Nilsen, the World No. 2.

The No. 3 pole vaulter in the world, Obiena cleared 5.55 meters in his first attempt then 5.75 meters in his second.

Also qualifying to the final are Kurtis Marschall of Australia, France’s Thibaut Collet, Turkiye’s Ersu Sasma, Belgium’s Ben Broeders and Italy’s Claudio Stecchi.

In Group B, China’s Jie Yao and Bokai Huang, America’s Zach Mcwhorter, Poland’s Piotr Lisek and Robert Sobera also qualified.

“It was extremely warm, but we made it to the finals,” Obiena said in a Facebook post.

The final will take place on Saturday, August 26.

Obiena won the bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene Oregon last year.