^

Sports

Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 11:51am
Obiena soars to pole vault final in World Athletics Championships
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault qualification during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 23, 2023.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena advanced to the World Athletics Championships final after he cleared 5.75 meters in the Budapest, Hungary event Wednesday. 

He will be facing a field of players in the final headlined by world champion and Olympic rival Armand Duplantis of Sweden and America’s Christopher Nilsen, the World No. 2. 

The No. 3 pole vaulter in the world, Obiena cleared 5.55 meters in his first attempt then 5.75 meters in his second. 

Also qualifying to the final are Kurtis Marschall of Australia, France’s Thibaut Collet, Turkiye’s Ersu Sasma, Belgium’s Ben Broeders and Italy’s Claudio Stecchi. 

In Group B, China’s Jie Yao and Bokai Huang, America’s Zach Mcwhorter, Poland’s Piotr Lisek and Robert Sobera also qualified. 

“It was extremely warm, but we made it to the finals,” Obiena said in a Facebook post. 

The final will take place on Saturday, August 26. 

Obiena won the bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene Oregon last year.

vuukle comment

EJ OBIENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thirdy Ravena, Newsome, Parks, Oftana dropped as Gilas bares 'Final 12'

Thirdy Ravena, Newsome, Parks, Oftana dropped as Gilas bares 'Final 12'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas 12-man lineup is known at last.
Sports
fbtw
3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
On the eve of the announcement Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man FIBA World Cup roster, 13 players attended the practice Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw
For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family
play

For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family

19 hours ago
It won’t be all work for Team USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra as the 2023 FIBA World Cup looms this weekend.
Sports
fbtw
'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas captain Japeth Aguilar emphasized the need to play a perfect game in their FIBA World Cup opener against the...
Sports
fbtw

Mr. Clutch in town

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Francis Arnaiz was known as Mr. Clutch during his celebrated PBA career.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

PPS circuit swings over to Davao

13 hours ago
The PPS-PEPP junior tennis circuit moves to the Davao region for a three-leg swing in its continuing effort to boost the sport in the countryside, starting with the Mayor Angelito Cabalquinto National Championships...
Sports
fbtw

Madrid rules Intramuros golf

By Claire Sofia Pascual | 13 hours ago
Alex Madrid secured the Class A title with 64 points under the blind Callaway format in the 29th anniversary fun tournament of Intramuros Golf Club Monday.
Sports
fbtw
UST repels NU in V-League men&rsquo;s tourney

UST repels NU in V-League men’s tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The UST Golden Spikers quelled a comeback attempt by the NU Bulldogs in the V-League Wednesday evening, getting the victory...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan, Ardina eye big rebound as CPKC Open unfolds

Pagdanganan, Ardina eye big rebound as CPKC Open unfolds

By Jan Veran | 18 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina face daunting tasks in search of a rebound following their early exits in the Handa World...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with