^

Sports

Dominican Republic’s Quinones upbeat on FIBA World Cup bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 10:06am
Dominican Republicâ��s Quinones upbeat on FIBA World Cup bid
Karl-Anthony Towns (left) and Lester Quinones (right)
Facebook / Selección Dominicana de Baloncesto

MANILA, Philippines – Talent and depth.

This lethal combination would bring the World’s No. 23 team, the Dominican Republic, far in the FIBA World Cup, according to Lester Quinones.

Quinones, who is signed on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, said that they have what it takes to “make some noise” in the World Cup.

“[I have been training] maybe two weeks with these guys. So, the chemistry is starting to get there. We are starting to get the bond on and off the court,” he told reporters after their practice at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday night.

“We are extremely talented. I feel like our depth is what is gonna make us go far here, and I am excited for what we have in store,” he added.

Aside from Quinones, the Dominicanas will also have All-NBA big man Karl-Anthony Towns in tow, as well as former Los Angeles Clipper Angel Delgado.Victor Liz, Eloy Vargas, Gelvis Solano, Andres Feliz, Gerardo Suero, Jean Montero, Rigoberto Mendoza, LJ Figueroa and Antonio Pena round up the Dominican Republic’s roster.

They will battle Gilas Pilipinas on Friday evening at the Philippine Arena.

“I feel like with the team and the talent we have, we have a chance to make some noise here,” Quinones said.

Liz, meanwhile, said they will do their best in the games in the basketball meet.

“It is going to be tough games, but we will be leaving everything on the court,” Liz, as translated by a team staff member, said.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thirdy Ravena, Newsome, Parks, Oftana dropped as Gilas bares 'Final 12'

Thirdy Ravena, Newsome, Parks, Oftana dropped as Gilas bares 'Final 12'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas 12-man lineup is known at last.
Sports
fbtw
3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
On the eve of the announcement Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man FIBA World Cup roster, 13 players attended the practice Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw
For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family
play

For Spoelstra, FIBA World Cup stint also a chance to 'reconnect' with friends, family

18 hours ago
It won’t be all work for Team USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra as the 2023 FIBA World Cup looms this weekend.
Sports
fbtw
'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas captain Japeth Aguilar emphasized the need to play a perfect game in their FIBA World Cup opener against the...
Sports
fbtw

Mr. Clutch in town

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Francis Arnaiz was known as Mr. Clutch during his celebrated PBA career.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WC protagonists all ready to rumble

WC protagonists all ready to rumble

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
And the battlelines are drawn.
Sports
fbtw
Japeth: Wecan pull off surprises

Japeth: Wecan pull off surprises

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Not big on words, veteran big man Japeth Aguilar will let his action do the talking as he plays the role of Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
Torcaso is Filipinas&rsquo; new coach

Torcaso is Filipinas’ new coach

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The Filipinas will start the new chapter of their historic run under another Australian coach.
Sports
fbtw

Lady Tams repulse Lady Altas

11 hours ago
Far Eastern U relied on defense to overcome its offensive flaws, foiling Perpetual Help, 28-26, 17-25, 25-17, 25-13, to notch its second straight victory in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with