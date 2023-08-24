Dominican Republic’s Quinones upbeat on FIBA World Cup bid

MANILA, Philippines – Talent and depth.

This lethal combination would bring the World’s No. 23 team, the Dominican Republic, far in the FIBA World Cup, according to Lester Quinones.

Quinones, who is signed on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, said that they have what it takes to “make some noise” in the World Cup.

“[I have been training] maybe two weeks with these guys. So, the chemistry is starting to get there. We are starting to get the bond on and off the court,” he told reporters after their practice at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday night.

“We are extremely talented. I feel like our depth is what is gonna make us go far here, and I am excited for what we have in store,” he added.

Aside from Quinones, the Dominicanas will also have All-NBA big man Karl-Anthony Towns in tow, as well as former Los Angeles Clipper Angel Delgado.Victor Liz, Eloy Vargas, Gelvis Solano, Andres Feliz, Gerardo Suero, Jean Montero, Rigoberto Mendoza, LJ Figueroa and Antonio Pena round up the Dominican Republic’s roster.

They will battle Gilas Pilipinas on Friday evening at the Philippine Arena.

“I feel like with the team and the talent we have, we have a chance to make some noise here,” Quinones said.

Liz, meanwhile, said they will do their best in the games in the basketball meet.

“It is going to be tough games, but we will be leaving everything on the court,” Liz, as translated by a team staff member, said.