'Perfect game' will only even things out for Gilas vs Towns-led Dominican Republic, says Japeth

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas captain Japeth Aguilar emphasized the need to play a perfect game in their FIBA World Cup opener against the Dominican Republic.

Aguilar, however, said a victory is not assured for the Nationals even if they do everything perfectly.

“We have to execute our game plan. At the end of the day, even if we play a perfect game, with the caliber of the Dominican Republic, it is still a 50-50 game,” Aguilar told reporters after their team practice at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday night.

“We just got to do our best. Even if we play a perfect game, it is still a 50-50 game in this level of basketball,” he added.

The Dominican Republic will be spearheaded by NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Gilas will also be facing Italy and Angola in the tournament.

“Basically, right now, we are just sharpening the tools. We did… basically all the necessary things, workouts,” Aguilar said.

“Our final test is on Friday,” he added.

A total of 13 players participated in Gilas’ training Wednesday night.

Aside from Gilas 12, Chris Newsome also participated in the practice.