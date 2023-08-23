^

UST repels NU in V-League men’s tourney

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 6:56pm
UST's Josh Ybanez
MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Spikers quelled a comeback attempt by the NU Bulldogs in the V-League Wednesday evening, getting the victory over their UAAP rivals in four sets, 25-22, 25-16, 18-25, 28-26 at the Paco Arena.

Down 23-22 in the fourth set, NU scored two straight points off a kill of Leo Aringo and a block by Obed Mukaba to go to set point, 24-23.

But Josh Ybanez tied the game with a kill, 24-24, but Rey de Vega's service came up short to give NU the set point anew, 25-24.

Ybanez, UST's rookie-MVP last UAAP season, scored two straight to give the Golden Spikers the lead.

After NU tied the game with an off-the-block kill, Ybanez's off-the-block attack gave UST a one-point lead, 27-26.

An attack error by Michaelo Buddin ended the game for NU.

Ybanez scored 27 big points for UST. He is followed by de Vega, who scored 12.

Buddin had 19 points for the Bulldogs while Jade Diquitado had 16.

Meanwhile, Ateneo swept San Beda, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 in the first men's action on Wednesday.

Ateneo's Amil Pacinio had 15 points in the game.

