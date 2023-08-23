Pagdanganan, Ardina eye big rebound as CPKC Open unfolds

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina face daunting tasks in search of a rebound following their early exits in the Handa World Invitational last week as they drew late tee-times at the start of the CPKC Women’s Open Thursday in Vancouver, Canada (Friday, Manila time).

Both shot second round 79s at the Castlerock Golf Club and missed the cut in Handa World in Northern Ireland with conditions at the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club expected to be tough for those launching their drive in the $2.5-million event in the afternoon.

The big-hitting Pagdanganan tees off at 12:37 p.m. on the first hole with Caroline Inglis of the US and Thai Patty Tavatanakit, a major winner, while ICTSI stablemate Ardina gets going at 2:05 p.m. on No. 10 with American Jennifer Chang and Frenchwoman Perrine Delacour.

Yuka Saso, who skipped last week’s event following a missed cut stint in the season’s fifth and last major, the AIG Women’s Open in England, also seeks redemption in an 8:17 a.m. start at the backside in the company of Fil-Am and fellow US Women’s Open winner Allisen Corpuz and Aussie Hannah Green.

South Africa’s Paula Reto heads the stellar field, bidding to match Kiwi Lydia Ko’s back-to-back title romp from 2012 after edging world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the US by one last year.

Reto starts at 7:44 a.m. on No. 10 with Japanese Ayaka Furue and Nasa Hataoka.

The other big guns in the full-packed 156-player field are local ace and two-time major winner Brooke Henderson, Aussie Minjee Lee, Frenchwoman Celine Boutier, Koreans Jin Young Ko, Hyo Joo Kim and In Gee Chun, Americans Danielle Kang, Lilia Vu, Meghan Kang and Alison Lee, Chinese Ruoning Yin and last week's winner Swede Maja Stark.