Gilas, Group A foes primed for battle

MANILA, Philippines – And the battlelines are drawn.

Following the arrival of heavy favorite Italy, the Group A protagonists are all set for mano-a-mano, with host Gilas Pilipinas looking to stand its ground against all odds behind an expected throng of Filipino supporters at home.

Italy, the world No. 10 arrived on Tuesday night, in time for the FIBA Basketball World Cup firing off on Friday at the gargantuan Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Angola was the first team to land in the “Pearl of the Orient” last weekend followed by the Dominican Republic on Monday as home team Gilas enjoys comfort at home since earlier this month after staging overseas camps in Europe and China.

Four more teams in Lithuania, Jordan, China and South Sudan were to arrive in the country Wednesday night to complete the 16-squad cast from the total of 32 World Cup participants assigned to play in the Philippines.

Group B’s Serbia and Puerto Rico, Group C’s USA, Greece and New Zealand as well as Group D’s Egypt, Mexico and Montenegro were already in the country.

But all eyes is on Group A, which will have one NBA player each to spearhead their respective squads.

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz banners the home team Gilas, his Jazz teammate Simone Fontecchio leads Italy while NBA centers Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Bruno Fernando (Atlanta Hawks) headline the Dominican Republic and Angola, respectively.

Still, Italy carries the largest target on its back after sweeping all its seven friendly matches capped by an 88-81 win over New Zealand before trooping to the Philippines.

The Italians previously beat Turkey, 90-89, China, 79-61, Serbia, 89-88, Greece, 74-70, Puerto Rico, 98-65 and Brazil, 93-87 ahead of battles against Group A foes in world No. 23 Dominican Republic, No. 41 Angola and No. 40 Philippines.

Former NBA players Luigi Datome and Nicolo Melli are also in for Italy with the guidance of mentor Gianmarco Pozzecco, who’s an avid Manny Pacquiao fan and looked for his idol right away upon their arrival.

But his wards are in for a far more important battle for now when Group A teams slug it out for survival starting on Friday.

With little to no breather, the hostilities erupt on Friday featuring Italy versus Angola at 4 p.m. followed by the main event between the Filipinos and the Dominicans at 8 p.m.

An expected crowd of up to 50,000 fans is the target for the Philippines to smash the standing mark of 32,616 fans in 1994 Toronto World Cup and set a new FIBA gate attendance record in style.