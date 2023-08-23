Thirdy Ravena, Newsome, Parks, Oftana dropped as Gilas bares 'Final 12'

This graphic sent to Philstar.com by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio shows the final 12-man lineup of Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA World Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas 12-man lineup is known at last.

Responding to a message by Philstar.com, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio on Friday sent a graphic showing the final Gilas roster.

The national team lineup revelation comes mere days before the FIBA World Cup commences on Friday.

Guards Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos and Scottie Thompson; swingmen RR Pogoy, CJ Perez, Rhenz Abando, and Jamie Malonzo; and big men Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, June Mar Fajardo and AJ Edu are part of the lineup.

Naturalized Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson completes the cast for the Nationals.

Thirdy Ravena, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana and Bobby Ray Parks did not make the cut for Gilas.

The Nationals will be open its World Cup bid against the Dominican Republic on Friday at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

They will also take on other Group A members Angola and Italy.

Panlilio earlier said that they are aiming to win at least two games in the tournament to advance to the next round and stay in the hunt for a Paris Olympic berth.