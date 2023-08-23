^

Sports

Thirdy Ravena, Newsome, Parks, Oftana dropped as Gilas bares 'Final 12'

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 3:34pm
Thirdy Ravena, Newsome, Parks, Oftana dropped as Gilas bares 'Final 12'
This graphic sent to Philstar.com by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio shows the final 12-man lineup of Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA World Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas 12-man lineup is known at last.

Responding to a message by Philstar.com, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio on Friday sent a graphic showing the final Gilas roster.

The national team lineup revelation comes mere days before the FIBA World Cup commences on Friday.

Guards Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos and Scottie Thompson; swingmen RR Pogoy, CJ Perez, Rhenz Abando, and Jamie Malonzo; and big men Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, June Mar Fajardo and AJ Edu are part of the lineup.

Naturalized Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson completes the cast for the Nationals.

Thirdy Ravena, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana and Bobby Ray Parks did not make the cut for Gilas.

The Nationals will be open its World Cup bid against the Dominican Republic on Friday at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

They will also take on other Group A members Angola and Italy.

Panlilio earlier said that they are aiming to win at least two games in the tournament to advance to the next round and stay in the hunt for a Paris Olympic berth.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
On the eve of the announcement Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man FIBA World Cup roster, 13 players attended the practice Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup games on TV5, PTV4, various platforms

World Cup games on TV5, PTV4, various platforms

17 hours ago
Cignal TV is partnering with government station PTV4 to air the games of Gilas Pilipinas in the coming 2023 FIBA World ...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA now in town

Team USA now in town

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
The big guns are here.
Sports
fbtw

SBP expects full capacity

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
A new attendance record will be set for the FIBA World Cup when the gates open to welcome fans to the opening twinbill at the Philippine Arena on Friday. 
Sports
fbtw

Valanciunas, Lithuanians eye redemption

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
New Orleans slotman Jonas Valanciunas headlines a Lithuanian team out for redemption in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PPS-PEPP junior tennis netfest heads to Davao

PPS-PEPP junior tennis netfest heads to Davao

4 hours ago
The PPS-PEPP junior tennis circuit moves to Davao region for a three-leg swing in its continuing effort to boost the sport...
Sports
fbtw
Ankle injury forces Kingad to withdraw from ONE bout

Ankle injury forces Kingad to withdraw from ONE bout

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Team Lakay’s Danny Kingad had to withdraw from his fight against China’s Hu Yong at the ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai...
Sports
fbtw
Makati, Pasig, Pasay post wins to boost MPBL playoff bids

Makati, Pasig, Pasay post wins to boost MPBL playoff bids

5 hours ago
Makati, Pasig and Pasay hurdled their rivals on Tuesday and revved up their drives to the playoffs in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas ready to give everything, Thompson assures

Gilas ready to give everything, Thompson assures

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas vows to “go all out” in the FIBA World Cup set to kicks off on Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with