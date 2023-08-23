^

Lady Warriors, Lady Tams trounce foes in V-League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 2:54pm
Lady Warriors, Lady Tams trounce foes in V-League
Jelaica Gajero (center) led the UE Lady Warriors.
MANILA, Philippines -- The UE Lady Warriors and the FEU Lady Tamaraws scored four-setter wins over their respective opponents in the V-League at the Paco Arena on Wednesday.

The young Lady Warriors defeated the Mapua Lady Cardinals, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16, in the second game of the V-League’s women’s division Wednesday.

With the game close in the fourth set, 9-7, UE unleashed a massive 9-3 run to mount an 18-10 lead following an attack by Jelaica Gajero.

Mapua tried to come back as they cut the lead to six, 22-16, after a drop by Raisa Ricablanca.

But UE kept its composure and finished the game off with three straight points, punctuated by a block by Gajero and Riza Nogales, 25-16.

UE tried to close out the game in the third set, but they found themselves in a 17-10 hole.

The Lady Warriors cut the lead to just two, 19-17, after a Casiey Dongallo kill.

But Mapua kept its distance thanks to Alyanna Ong and Gregchelle Cabadin.

An error by Dongallo gave the third set to Mapua.

Gajero led UE with 23 big points. Nogale had 14 points of her own, while Famulagan chipped in 11 points.

Ricablanca led Mapua with 19 markers.

In the first game, FEU battered the University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas, 28-26, 25-17, 17-25, 25-13.

Chenie Tagaod led the way for FEU with 16 points followed by Mitzi Pangangin with 12.

NCAA Most Valuable Player Mary Rhose Dapol was held to just 12 points for the Lady Altas.

