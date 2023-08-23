PPS-PEPP junior tennis netfest heads to Davao

MANILA, Philippines – The PPS-PEPP junior tennis circuit moves to Davao region for a three-leg swing in its continuing effort to boost the sport in the countryside, starting with the Mayor Angelito Cabalquinto national championships Thursday at the Maragusan Municipal courts in Davao de Oro.

Randy Pausanos, James Aquino, Venz Rosalinda and Melchizedek Brillantes head the boys’ 18-and-under cast while AJ Acabo and Sanschena Francisco loom as the players to beat in the girls’ 16- and 18-and-U divisions in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Aquino and Rosalinda also banner the 16-and-U field that includes Rey Judabal and Mark Lacia with Rosalinda likewise vying in the 14-and-U side of the week-long tournament which drew some of the region’s top and rising players in pursuit of ranking points.

Other age-group titles to be disputed are the girls’ 14-and-U, boys’ and girls’ 12-and-U and 10-unisex.

Next up in the circuit, put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, is the Mati tournament on Aug. 31-Sept. 4 in Davao Oriental while the Tagum City championships will be held on Sept. 7-11 in Davao del Norte.

The Maragusan leg will actually be held simultaneously with the Mayor Jerry Trenas juniors championship, also a Group 2 tournament, which begins tomorrow (Friday) at the LaPaz courts in Iloilo as the circuit continues to provide the venue for the youngsters to showcase their talent and skills.

The event is staged in conjunction with the city’s Charter Day sportsfest’s celebrations, according to event organizer Bobby Mangunay. For details, contact 09154046464.

Jeremy Napiere and Elemar Sealza headline the boys’ 18-and-U field with the former also vying in the 16-and-U side of the tournament backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

Hanna Divinagracia and Aleeva Suace lead the girls’ 16- and 18-and-U rosters; Andrian Rodriguez and Anthony Castigador, and Ave Maria Policarpio and Louraine Jallorina banner the boys’ and girls’ 14-and-U sides, respectively, while Stella Policarpio and Diana Alcarde and Castigador and Pete Niere will spearhead the chase for 12-and-U honors.