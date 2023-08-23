^

Sports

Makati, Pasig, Pasay post wins to boost MPBL playoff bids

Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 11:34am
Makati, Pasig, Pasay post wins to boost MPBL playoff bids
Rob Celiz starred for Makati with 27 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Makati, Pasig and Pasay hurdled their rivals on Tuesday and revved up their drives to the playoffs in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

The Makati OKBet Kings subdued the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers, 81-73, and kept their distance from Pasig MCW Sports, which bested Iloilo, 75-63, and the Pasay Voyagers, who trounced the Bulacan Kuyas, 84-58, in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Toting 18 wins against seven losses, Makati has the inside track to finish within the top four of the North division.

Pasig is right behind with an 18-8 record, while Pasay is giving a chance with a 15-9 mark.

The top four teams of both the North and South Divisions will have the homecourt edge in the best-of-three quarterfinals.

Bunching 12 points behind Rob Celiz and Billy Robles, Makati pulled away at 70-53 to oust Rizal, which fell to 11-14.

Celiz wound up with 27 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks, followed by Robles with 11 points and 13 rebounds for Makati, which will be facing Pasay, Batangas and Imus in its remaining elimination games.

Rizal got 16 points each from Jeric James Pido and Edgar Louie Charcos and 12 from Troy Mallillin.

Pasig drew power from Robbie Manalang with 18 points plus seven assists, Ryan Paule Costelo with 15 points plus four rebounds, Kenny Roger Rocacurva with 12 points, 10 rebounds plus five assists, and Rey Anthony Peralta with 11 points.

Despite falling to 11-15 can still advance to the South division playoffs if it wins its last assignments against Rizal and Pasay, which drew 13 points from AJ Coronel and 12 points from Laurenz Paul Victoria.

The MPBL visits the Bren Guiao Convention Center on Thursday with games pitting Nueva Ecija against Bicol, Caloocan against Bacolod and Zamboanga against Pampanga.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MAKATI

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
On the eve of the announcement Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man FIBA World Cup roster, 13 players attended the practice Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw

SBP expects full capacity

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
A new attendance record will be set for the FIBA World Cup when the gates open to welcome fans to the opening twinbill at the Philippine Arena on Friday. 
Sports
fbtw

Valanciunas, Lithuanians eye redemption

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
New Orleans slotman Jonas Valanciunas headlines a Lithuanian team out for redemption in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas laser-focused on opening day assignment Dominican Republic

Gilas laser-focused on opening day assignment Dominican Republic

1 day ago
For Gilas Pilipinas and head coach Chot Reyes, their third and last preparatory friendly against Mexico at the Philsports...
Sports
fbtw

RDO says defense is key

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
PBA legend Ranidel de Ocampo said yesterday defense will bring the Philippines to the second round of the FIBA World Cup opening on Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas ready to give everything, Thompson assures

Gilas ready to give everything, Thompson assures

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas vows to “go all out” in the FIBA World Cup set to kicks off on Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Team USA banks on youth in FIBA World Cup redemption bid

Team USA banks on youth in FIBA World Cup redemption bid

3 hours ago
An up-and-coming group of players will seek to gain redemption for four years ago when the USA slumped to seventh in their...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;More talented&rsquo; Gilas squad still needs to emulate 2014 squad, says Aguilar

‘More talented’ Gilas squad still needs to emulate 2014 squad, says Aguilar

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Japeth Aguilar said that the current squad that will be fielded in the coming FIBA World Cup is “more...
Sports
fbtw
Madrid reigns supreme in Intramuros anniversary golf tourney

Madrid reigns supreme in Intramuros anniversary golf tourney

4 hours ago
Alex Madrid secured the Class A title with 64 points under the blind Callaway format in the 29th anniversary fun tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with