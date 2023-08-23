Gilas ready to give everything, Thompson assures

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas vows to “go all out” in the FIBA World Cup set to kicks off on Friday.

Do-it-all guard Scottie Thompson, in an interview with reporters following their open practice Tuesday, said that they are giving everything ahead of their FIBA World Cup opener against the Dominican Republic on Friday.

“For now, we are really preparing everything, from our side. We are giving importance to our last practices, so we are really preparing,” Thompson told reporters in Filipino.

“We will be going all out,” he added.

Thompson, who sustained a hand injury last month, said he is now fully healthy.

“I am not thinking of my hand injury now. What I am thinking of, focusing on is that this opportunity [that the Philippines hosts the world cup] comes just once in a lifetime,” he said.

“So, I will really go all out. I am sure, I can say that about everyone,” he added.

Japeth Aguilar, a veteran of the Philippine team, said that they are still fine-tuning their efforts ahead of the world cup.

“Basically, we have done everything. So, we just need to focus,” he said.

June Mar Fajardo, who was also part of the 2014 and 2018 Gilas squads, said they are still studying the plays of Dominican Republic.

For his part, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said that there are still a lot of things that need to be refined ahead of the world cup.

“Any coach that you will ask, anyone here, I do not think [anyone] will say that they are ready. There is always something that needs to be done,” the coach said.

“It is the same thing with us.”

Gilas earlier said it is aiming to win at least two games in the world cup, eyeing to grab a seat in next year’s Olympics in Paris.