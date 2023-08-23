‘More talented’ Gilas squad still needs to emulate 2014 squad, says Aguilar

Photo dated November 12, 2022: Japeth Aguilar interacts with Filipino fans in Amman, Jordan after beating the home team, 74-66, in the fifth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Japeth Aguilar said that the current squad that will be fielded in the coming FIBA World Cup is “more talented” than the celebrated 2014 version of the Philippine team.

In an interview with reporters following an open Gilas practice on Tuesday night, Aguilar, who played in two editions of the World Cup, said that the current team is “totally different.”

“The 2014 squad, we have a relationship until now. But, talent wise, I feel like the guys right now are more talented,” Aguilar told reporters in Filipino.

“But, we still need to emulate the team in 2014 because… if we help each other on the court, we will overachieve,” he added.

The big man’s comments came a day before the final 12-man roster will be announced.

Aside from Aguilar, the 2014 Philippine team that went to the FIBA World Cup was headlined by captain Jimmy Alapag and naturalized player Andray Blatche.

Also in the team were LA Tenorio, Jeff Chan, Jayson Castro, Gary David, Ranidel de Ocampo, Gabe Norwood, June Mar Fajardo, Paul Lee and Marc Pingris.

That team won one game in the tournament, beating Senegal.

For this year, Gilas is eyeing to win at least two games.

Officially, there are 16 players currently in the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

They are Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, CJ Perez, Rhenz Abando, Dwight Ramos, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, RR Pogoy, Scottie Thompson, AJ Edu, Bobby Ray Parks, Calvin Oftana, Aguilar and Fajardo.

On Tuesday, Parks, Oftana and Thirdy did not practice with the team.

Fajardo, for his part, said that the home court advantage will be a “big factor” for the Filipinos.

“It will be a big boost for our confidence. So, hopefully, we can give good games for the crowd,” he said.