Madrid reigns supreme in Intramuros anniversary golf tourney

August 23, 2023 | 9:45am
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Madrid secured the Class A title with 64 points under the blind Callaway format in the 29th anniversary fun tournament of Intramuros Golf Club Monday.

Meanwhile, Julius Tabugen claimed the Class B crown with 69 points, Michael Pascual won by two with 73 in Class C and Kiko Clarin took top honors in Class D with 88.

The well-attended 18-hole tourney among IGC employees and invitees also saw Dollie Tabanag dominate the ladies division with 67 points.

Danilo Basilio and Allan Aromin figured in a close match and finished with identical 65s for runner-up honors in Class A, while Ferdinand Clarin and Ramil Lacsa wound up second and third in Class B with 70 and 71, respectively. In Class C, the runners-up were Emerson Bautista (75) and Aru Agsaoay (77) even as Emerson Bautista settled for second place in Class D, losing top honors in a tiebreak. Jonjon Concepcion was third with 92.

In the ladies division, coming in second was Lanie Pacelan with 71, followed by Ethel Managbanag who was a stroke behind. Resident manager Mylene Magsino had a 75, and Joy Amacio and Marelyn Sentra submitted 76 apiece.

The resident manager said they’re looking at a bigger event to celebrate their 30th anniversary next year

“We’re still planning on it, and we may invite more people from our main office and friends,” Magsino said. – Claire Sofia Pascual

GOLF
