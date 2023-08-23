Aussie Mark Torcaso named new Filipinas coach

Mark Torcaso inherits a Filipinas side fresh from its maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup debut where they finished 24th overall among the 32 participating teams.

MANILA, Philippines — Another Australian will be calling the shots for the Philippine women’s national football team as the Filipinas announced Mark Torcaso as their new head coach on Wednesday.

Torcaso is the head coach of the women’s side Western United in the A-League women, a job he will retain while leading the Filipinas. In the A-League, he is the reigning Coach of the Year after steering his team to the finals.

The 42-year-old replaces compatriot Alen Stajcic, who is now coaching in the men’s league of the A-League with the Perth Glory.

He will first be tested in the upcoming Asian Games in September.

New members of the coaching staff were also named, with Australian Sinisha Cohadzic as Torcaso’s assistant with the PWNT.

He will also serve as head coach of the Girls' Under-17 and Women's Under-20 national team.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand international Andrew Durante, who is also part of Torcaso’s coaching staff at Western United, was also appointed as an assistant coach in the Filipinas program.

“Watching the development of the team over the last couple of years has been amazing, from the AFF Championship to the World Cup, and I feel honored to be able to try to continue this growth,” said Torcaso, who also worked with the India women’s national team in one of their camps last year.

“I am excited to take on this opportunity and I can’t wait to meet the players and the other staff in camp next week. I look forward to the challenge alongside Sinisha (Cohadzic) and Andrew (Durante).”