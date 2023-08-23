Lady Titans, Lady Cards win five-setters

Erika Deloria banged in 17 points to help the Lady Titans complete the two-hour reversal, the longest game thus far in the week-long tournament among the country’s top collegiate squads organized by Sports Vision.

MANILA, Philippines — Enderun Colleges overcame a 0-2 set deficit and stunned San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 21-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-12, in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila last Sunday.

“Nakita namin na kaya naman nila kasi first two sets leading na kami, hinabol lang nila,” said Enderun head coach Dong dela Cruz. “Sabi ko lang sa kanila, ipakita niyo lang kung sino kayo.”

Althea Botor sizzled on the left wing and fired a game-high 21 points while Zen Peronilo added 12 markers for the Lady Titans, who bounced back from a shutout loss to the UE Lady Warriors last Wednesday.

Tina Marasigan came away with 19 attack points while Kat Santos finished with 18, including two aces, for the Lady Stags, who fell to 0-2.

In the other match, Mapua University also upended Lyceum of the Philippines U in a marathon duel, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11, to tie the Lady Titans while dealing the Lady Pirates their second straight loss.

Middle Nicole Ong came away with 12 points on eight kills, three kill blocks and an ace as she provided solid backup to Raisa Ricablanca’s 17-point performance, including clutch hits in the deciding set.