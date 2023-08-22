^

3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 9:29pm
3 Gilas players skip practice amid looming roster announcement
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- On the eve of the announcement Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man FIBA World Cup roster, 13 players attended the practice Tuesday night at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Rhenz Abando, Dwight Ramos, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Kiefer Ravena, Kai Sotto, CJ Perez, RR Pogoy, Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, AJ Edu and Jordan Clarkson were present in the training.

Currently, there are 16 players in the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

Absent in the practice a few days before the World Cup are Calvin Oftana, Thirdy Ravena and Bobby Ray Parks.

Gilas PIlipinas head coach Chot Reyes said the roster will be finalized Wednesday, August 23.

Asked for more details, Reyes kept mum.

“It’s going to be submitted at the technical meeting [Wednesday,]” the head tactician told reporters.

“Do we have 13 players here? Basta, we will submit [the roster] at the technical meeting [Wednesday],” he added.

Reyes reiterated in the same interview that he will be prioritizing fit as they are trying to decide on the final 12.

“[We are considering] the fit, the fit in the way we want to play and fit with each other’s styles, style of play. And, more than anything, I guess, the players who we feel will give us the best chance to pull off victories,” he added.

The coach said that all players are now 100% healthy.

Thompson, Sotto, Pogoy and Ramos earlier sustained injuries.

