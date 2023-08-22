^

Fancied Italians sweep tuneups in strong FIBA World Cup build-up

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 5:42pm
Italy's players celebrate after winning the FIBA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers basketball match between Spain and Italy at the Ciudad de Caceres Multipurpose Pavilion in Caceres, on February 26, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines – Italy further bolstered its status as the team to beat in Group A with host Gilas Pilipinas after a remarkable build-up marked by an unbeaten campaign in seven matches ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Already installed as the heavy favorites in Group A, the Azzurri scored an 88-81 win over New Zealand for its final tune-up match in the FIBA Solidarity Cup in Shenzhen, China.

The World No. 10 Italy previously bested Turkey, 90-89, China, 79-61, Serbia, 89-88, Greece, 74-70, Puerto Rico, 98-65, and Brazil, 93-87 for a clean 7-0 record in its preparation games.

That should be more than enough for the Italians’ rivals to get wary in Group A, which also features No. 23 Dominican Republic and No. 41 Angola aside from the No. 40 Philippines.

Jordan Clarkson’s teammate Simone Fontecchio of the Utaz Jazz with former NBA players Luigi Datome and Nicolo Melli banner the Final 12 for the Azzurri.

The Italians, who finished 10th in the 2019 China World Cup, arrived in the country Tuesday after the arrival of Team USA and Puerto Rico.

Italy begins its campaign against Angola for the opening act of the World Cup on August 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. Game time is at 4 p.m.

Gilas and the Dominican Republic follow suit in the main event at 8 p.m. as the country seeks to surpass the standing mark of 32,616 fans in 1994 Toronto games to set a new FIBA gate attendance record at the 55,000-seater Bocaue arena.

All four teams then transfer to the Smart Araneta Coliseum to play the rest of its group matches.

Gilas takes on Angola while Italy goes up against the Dominican Republic on August 27 followed by the duels of Dominican Republic-Angola and Gilas-Italy on August 29 to wrap up the group play.

Only the top two teams from Group A will advance to the second round of the prestigious World Cup, which will have its final phase at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

