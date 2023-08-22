^

Sports

Mighty Team USA in town for FIBA World Cup redemption bid

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 5:08pm
Mighty Team USA in town for FIBA World Cup redemption bid
USA Basketball on Tuesday posted some arrival photos on X, formerly Twitter, including a shot of Filipino-American coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat.
Screenshot of USA Basketball's X post

MANILA, Philippines – The big guns are here.

Team United States of America (USA), the mighty favorites, arrived in the Philippines Tuesday morning with redemption as the only thing in mind for the coming FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Following a rare quarterfinal exit in the 2019 edition held in China, a vengeful USA team that swept all of its tune-ups brims with confidence to get vindication in Manila in spite of a youthful unit without perennial NBA stars.

And the Americans, under the watch of multi-champion coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, will have ample time to furnish their preparations for that goal before the hostilities fire off on August 25 to September 10 here.

Team USA is bunched with Greece, New Zealand and Jordan in Group C that is designated to play at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City along with Group D’s Montenegro, Lithuania, Egypt and Mexico.

Joining Kerr in the USA delegation were his assistant coaches Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers, Filipino-American pride Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Chip Engelland, a former national team member for the Philippines as a naturalized player.

NBA All-Star guard Anthony Edwards (Minnesota), reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero (Orlando) and Brandon Ingram (New Orleans) banner the young USA team.

Also in the fold are Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves, New York’s Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, Bobby Portis (Milwaukee) and Jordan Clarkson’s teammate Walker Kessler of Utah.

FIBA World Cup deputy event director Erika Dy and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) official Ryan Gregorio personally welcomed Team USA at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Team USA is coming off a productive training camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where it drubbed Greece, 108-86, before coming back against Germany, 99-91.

The Americans, who vented their ire in Tokyo Olympics for their fourth straight gold after a dismal seventh-place finish in the last World Cup, also bested Puerto Rico, 117-74, Slovenia, 92-62, and Spain, 98-88, for a 5-0 record in tune-up games.

Team USA’s arrival came on the heels of the earlier landing of the Dominican Republic, Gilas Pilipinas’ first opponent’ in Group A, on Monday night.

Other teams expected to arrive Tuesday were Puerto Rico, Italy, New Zealand and Serbia while Lithuania, China, South Sudan and Jordan are scheduled Wednesday to complete the 16 of the 32 World Cup teams assigned in Manila.

Montenegro, Angola, Mexico, Egypt and Greece were the first to arrive in the Philippines, which will serve as the main host of the world basketball showpiece with Japan and Indonesia as co-hosts for the group play.

vuukle comment

ERIK SPOELSTRA

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

NBA

STEVE KERR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Clarkson-less Gilas comes up short vs Mexico to wrap up FIBA World Cup tuneups

Clarkson-less Gilas comes up short vs Mexico to wrap up FIBA World Cup tuneups

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
A Jordan Clarkson-less Gilas Pilipinas lost its final tune-up game in the Philippines, falling to Mexico, 84-77, at the Philsports...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-TNT import wears Jordan colors

Ex-TNT import wears Jordan colors

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Two faces Filipinos are familiar with – Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Ahmad Al Dwairi – spearhead the campaign of...
Sports
fbtw

Advance to next round possible

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Without raising false hopes, visiting Serbian coach Rajko Toroman said yesterday Gilas has a chance to make it to the second round of the FIBA World Cup but that would mean beating the Dominican Republic at the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Spanish football boss apologizes for kissing FIFA Women&rsquo;s World Cup star

Spanish football boss apologizes for kissing FIFA Women’s World Cup star

6 hours ago
Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation, apologized for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas Group A foes all set with final rosters

Gilas Group A foes all set with final rosters

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The final cast of Gilas Pilipinas’ first opponents is all set.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL: League-leaders Bacoor, Batangas thwart foes

MPBL: League-leaders Bacoor, Batangas thwart foes

6 hours ago
Bacoor and Batangas trounced their opponents on Monday and kept their lofty spots in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
LOOK: Team USA arrives in Manila for FIBA World Cup

LOOK: Team USA arrives in Manila for FIBA World Cup

7 hours ago
Members of perennial basketball powerhouse Team USA have touched down in Manila for the FIBA World Cup that tips off Friday,...
Sports
fbtw
Maiden Philippine GameDev Expo leaves lasting impact on gaming community

Maiden Philippine GameDev Expo leaves lasting impact on gaming community

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
The Philippine GameDev Expo (PGDX) held over the weekend at the SMX Convention Center made not only made waves as the first...
Sports
fbtw
Catantan, Manuel, Shoemaker banner Filipino fencers in Hong Kong joust

Catantan, Manuel, Shoemaker banner Filipino fencers in Hong Kong joust

7 hours ago
Filipino fencers expect tough competition in Hong Kong as they see action in the Allstar Hong Kong (U17) Fencing Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with