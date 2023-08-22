Can Cape Verde be a giant killer in the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

MANILA, Philippines – The smallest nation to ever qualify for the FIBA World Cup is hoping they can get out of their group stage in Okinawa, Japan so they can make it to Manila for the second round of international basketball’s biggest event.

Cape Verde, with their registered population of 572,000 in 2023, is far fewer than the 620,000 registered citizens of Montenegro.

However, it isn’t about who is the smallest nation because that is just for unimportant trivia. What is more important for this country in the African continent is how they fare in international basketball’s biggest event.

They are bunched in Group F along with Slovenia, Georgia and Venezuela and will play in the Okinawa Arena in Japan from August 26-30.

Cape Verde will open their World Cup against Georgia on the second day of the competition. They take on Venezuela next, and lastly, Slovenia.

To get to their first ever FIBA World Cup appearance, the Blue Sharks, as Cape Verde is nicknamed, topped Group A of the African Qualifiers where they finished 3-1 record.

They opened their qualification account with a 79-71 win over Nigeria, after which they lost to Uganda, 74-77. A walkover win over Mali after the latter was disqualified gave them life. They repeated over Nigeria, 79-70, then got back at Uganda, 87-78.

Once in the second round, they demolished Guinea, 65-48.

They dug themselves in a hole when they lost back-to-back matches — first 58-65 to Angola and 77-69 to Ivory Coast.

They repeated over Guinea, 78-70, and lost for a second time to Angola, 80-67, before they got back at Ivory Coast, 79-64, to finish third in Group E with a 6-4 slate; good for qualification to the World Cup.

Seven-foot-three center Edy Tavares led the team with averages of 14.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks during qualification. He made the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Mythical Five selection.

Tavares received help from Ivan Almeida, who averaged 12.2 points and a team-high 3.7 assists per game.

Other veterans in the squad are Joel Almedia, Fidel Mendonca, Kenneti Mendes and Anderson Correia. And that’s where this other bit of trivia can be gleaned.

Cape Verde is the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup, and this summer could end up having one of the oldest rosters.

Almeida is 37 years old while Ivan will be 34. Mendonca will be 39.

However, you can bet that the Emanuel Trovoada-coached squad will make the most out of what could be their first and possibly last appearance in this prestigious tournament.

Also in the squad are Patrick Mendes, Anim Delgado, Shane Da Rosa, Kenetti Mendes, Amarilson Mendes, Will Tavares, Kevin Coronel, Keven Gomes, Patrick Spencer and Joao Gomes.

During an online poll conducted by FIBA, 51% of respondents feel that the Blue Sharks will not make it out of Group F.