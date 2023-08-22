Sneaker alert: Improved court mobility highlights Air Jordan XXXVIII

Jordan Brand claims the Air Jordan XXXVIII is "the most sustainably made Air Jordan signature shoe in Jordan Brand history, made of at least 20% recycled material by weight."

MANILA, Philippines – Player footwork has become the focus of the latest Air Jordan signature shoe.

The Air Jordan XXXVIII features a new plate technology, something the brand said was designed with the on-court moves of His Airness himself, Michael Jordan, in mind.

This tech, called X-Plate, was “drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork,” according to a news release from Jordan Brand.

The feature has been introduced to help players in terms of court mobility and creating separation, “harkening back to Jordan’s fadeaway jumper.”

Built to serve intricate footwork, the shoe is designed low to the ground so players can have more court feel during pivots, cuts and defensive slides. The new X-Plate, which is a nod to the straps on the Air Jordan VIII, keeps the foot over the footbed during sharp movements.

A radial herringbone traction pattern works with a full-length Zoom Strobel unit and full-length Cushlon 3.0 foam for just the right amount of responsive cushioning. The outrigger helps secure the foot for lateral movements. The X-Plate continues a long line of Jordan-exclusive development in its plate technology, from the Flight Plate to the Eclipse Plate to the IsoPlate.

The backless embroidery over the forefoot area in the upper helps secure the foot. The upper doubles as a canvas for highlighting Michael Jordan’s performance in the 1993 championship series, when he averaged almost 41 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 50% field goal percentage. The embroidered upper features specific areas calling out those stats. For example, 41 crosshatches on the collar represent Jordan’s 41-points-per-game average for the series. Three diamonds on the medial side symbolize the Chicago franchise’s third consecutive championship.

Jordan Brand claims that with these components, the Air Jordan XXXVIII is "the most sustainably made Air Jordan signature shoe in Jordan Brand history, made of at least 20% recycled material by weight.”

The Air Jordan XXXVIII Fundamental colorway will be available at Jordan Manila on August 22.