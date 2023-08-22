MPBL: League-leaders Bacoor, Batangas thwart foes

Levi Hernandez recorded 17 points, four rebounds and two steals to lead Batangas.

MANILA, Philippines – Bacoor and Batangas trounced their opponents on Monday and kept their lofty spots in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season elimination round at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The Bacoor Strikers subdued the Oriental Mindoro Disiplinados, 95-76, while the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics routed the Negros Muscovados, 83-63, as they held the 1-2 spots in the South division of the 29-team tournament.

Bacoor raised its record to 21-4 while Batangas climbed to 19-5 and overtook General Santos City (19-6).

Levi Hernandez and Jeckster Apinan shone for the Athletics, who led by as far as 49-23 against the Muscovados, who tumbled to 10-15.

Hernandez posted 17 points, four rebounds and two steals to earn best player honors over Apinan, who tallied 13 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Homegrown Oliver Neal Arim, John Rey Villanueva and John Ambulodto also delivered for Batangas, champion of the inaugural Anta Rajah Cup in 2018, with 9 points each.

Negros got 16 points and nine rebounds from Jason Melano and 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals from Leo James Ingles.

Jammer Jamito powered Bacoor with 19 points and five rebounds, followed by veterans Chito Jaime, with 11 points plus four rebounds, and Mark Yee with eight points and 15 rebounds that enabled the Strikers to rule the boards, 52-35.

Mindoro, which tumbled to 4-21, got 14 points, nine assists and five rebounds from Paolo Hubalde, 15 points and four rebounds from Tey Teodoro, and 10 points plus five rebounds from Khen Osicos.

Imus edged Sarangani, 90-87, to notch its 12th win in 24 starts.

Sarangani had a chance to extend the game, but Rheggz Gabat missed a buzzer-beater triple and the Marlins dropped to 10-15.

Nino Canaleta tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists to earn best player honors for Imus.

The MPBL visits the Cuneta Astrodome on Tuesday with games pitting Pasig against Iloilo at 4 p.m., Rizal against Makati at 6 p.m., and Bulacan against Pasay at 8 p.m.