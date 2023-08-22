LOOK: Team USA arrives in Manila for FIBA World Cup

Team USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat is greeted upon the squad's arrival in the country.

MANILA, Philippines – Members of perennial basketball powerhouse Team USA have touched down in Manila for the FIBA World Cup that tips off Friday, August 25.

USA Basketball on Tuesday posted some arrival photos on X, formerly Twitter, including a shot of Filipino-American coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat.

Spoelstra is an assistant coach to the Steve Kerr-mentored Americans.

Team USA opens its World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Saturday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. It is heavily favored to top Group C, which includes Jordan and Greece.