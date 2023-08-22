^

Sports

LOOK: Team USA arrives in Manila for FIBA World Cup

Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 11:03am
LOOK: Team USA arrives in Manila for FIBA World Cup
Team USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat is greeted upon the squad's arrival in the country.
Photo from USA Basketball

MANILA, Philippines – Members of perennial basketball powerhouse Team USA have touched down in Manila for the FIBA World Cup that tips off Friday, August 25.

USA Basketball on Tuesday posted some arrival photos on X, formerly Twitter, including a shot of Filipino-American coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat.

Spoelstra is an assistant coach to the Steve Kerr-mentored Americans.

Team USA opens its World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Saturday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. It is heavily favored to top Group C, which includes Jordan and Greece.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

ERIK SPOELSTRA

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

NBA

TEAM USA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Clarkson-less Gilas comes up short vs Mexico to wrap up FIBA World Cup tuneups

Clarkson-less Gilas comes up short vs Mexico to wrap up FIBA World Cup tuneups

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
A Jordan Clarkson-less Gilas Pilipinas lost its final tune-up game in the Philippines, falling to Mexico, 84-77, at the Philsports...
Sports
fbtw

Advance to next round possible

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Without raising false hopes, visiting Serbian coach Rajko Toroman said yesterday Gilas has a chance to make it to the second round of the FIBA World Cup but that would mean beating the Dominican Republic at the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Fresh from World Hip Hop tilt triumph, Gela Atayde ready to bring dance act to showbiz

Fresh from World Hip Hop tilt triumph, Gela Atayde ready to bring dance act to showbiz

19 hours ago
Barely half a month after winning the title in the World Hip Hop Dance Championship, Maria Angela “Gela” Campo...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas Group A foes all set with final rosters

Gilas Group A foes all set with final rosters

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
The final cast of Gilas Pilipinas’ first opponents is all set.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas goes full throttle in practice

Gilas goes full throttle in practice

21 hours ago
There will be no rest for the weary as far as Gilas Pilipinas is concerned, with only a few days to go before the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zhang Weili outclasses Amanda Lemos to keep UFC strawweight belt

Zhang Weili outclasses Amanda Lemos to keep UFC strawweight belt

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
It’s definitely better the second time around for Zhang Weili.
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup games also available on streaming via 'Pilipinas Live'

FIBA World Cup games also available on streaming via 'Pilipinas Live'

1 hour ago
All eyes will be on the Philippines when the country co-hosts the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 starting August 25, and Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic closes in on Alcaraz at top of rankings

Djokovic closes in on Alcaraz at top of rankings

2 hours ago
Ahead of the draw for the US Open on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), Novak Djokovic neared a return to World No. 1 after outlasting...
Sports
fbtw
Reality check for Gilas

Reality check for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro gave Gilas Pilipinas a good sampling of the dog-eat-dog situation that awaits the hosts in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with