Zhang Weili outclasses Amanda Lemos to keep UFC strawweight belt

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 10:17am
Zhang Weili outclasses Amanda Lemos to keep UFC strawweight belt
Zhang Weili (left) kept a tight hold on her reign by defeating Amanda Lemos.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – It’s definitely better the second time around for Zhang Weili.

The No. 1 women’s pound-for-pound fighter in the world kept a tight hold on her reign by outclassing Amanda Lemos for all five rounds last August 20 in UFC 292 at the TD Garden in Boston.

China’s first and enduring champion, Weili defended the UFC women’s strawweight title against the surging No. 5 contender Amanda Lemos in what was a one-sided affair across all areas. 

Although the fight went the distance, the bout wasn’t even close.

Zhang landed 288 strikes to the mere 21 of Lemos — the largest strike differential in UFC women’s history.

She knocked down Lemos once to go with six successful takedowns. Lemos had zero for either category.

In ground control time, Zhang once more blanked the Brazilian — 14:52 to zero control time for the challenger.

As a result, the judges awarded a lopsided decision to Zhang (50-43 50-44 49-45), while UFC conferred upon her a Performance of the Night Award and its US $50,000 price tag.

Following the event, UFC president Dana White remarked: “Zhang was completely dominant. Lemos is so tough and hits like a man — when she throws punches they have bad intentions. She caught Weili a couple of times and Weili took those. Weili Zhang is a beast.”

“The scores were insane as was the strike differential. You can’t win any more dominantly than that, other than a finish.”

A moved Zhang, who was cheered on by the Boston crowd, said: "My name is Zhang Weili. I’m from China. Do you remember me?! Boston, this feels like home. The energy you bring to me is unbelievable. I’m training so hard every day — hard training, easy fight. I’m not surprised because I have a great team. All the coaches gave me the techniques to make my fight like this."

Zhang improved to 24-3 and won her third consecutive title defense while Lemos dropped to 13-3-1.

Added White: “We’re working on her next challenger. But she’s the queen, she’s the champ, she’s a beast. She can do whatever she wants.”

Lemos, 36, came into the fight with Weili, having won 2 in a row in the Octagon, but will now have to put her latest defeat aside and look to who her next opponent might be.

The UFC is televised live every week on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV and Blast TV streaming applications.

