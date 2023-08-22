FIBA World Cup games also available on streaming via 'Pilipinas Live'

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes will be on the Philippines when the country co-hosts the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 starting August 25, and Pilipinas Live is all set to deliver every second of the action, commercial-free.

Cignal TV’s newest innovative OTT streaming platform will broadcast all 92 games, from the opening live at the Philippine Arena, then at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the Okinawa Arena in Japan, the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, and up to the gold medal game at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Gilas Pilipinas will be led by former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, who is expected to elevate his teammates’ level, and deliver a performance to remember.

Meanwhile, the Philippines will be front and center of the action — showcasing its grit as it hosts the world basketball championship for the first time in more than four decades.

Aside from Clarkson, some of the world’s biggest basketball stars are also coming out with the United States leaning on Jalen Brunson and Brandon Ingram as the Americans aim to reclaim their position as the best in the world.

All games of the 32 nations will be broadcasted live and on demand via Pilipinas Live.

Pilipinas Live provides a comprehensive viewing experience, featuring Multi-Cam Viewing for basketball enthusiasts to witness every action from various angles, and Fan Stream Viewing that provides a distinctive perspective on the game's action, empowering fans to express their own opinions instead of solely relying on traditional game commentators.

Extended game coverage, from the pre- and post-game are also featured on the app.

Subscribers can also join in the fun with its interactive features like in-game voting, polls and quizzes during the game.

"Cignal has always been at the forefront of providing the best content for the Filipino sports fan. We recognize that our customers' viewing habits have evolved: Filipinos are now more mobile, often watching on their devices while on the go. As a response, Pilipinas Live was developed to meet the increasing demand for live and on-demand sports content, while also providing an interactive viewing experience for sports enthusiasts.," said Gerard Milan, First Vice President, and Chief Revenue Officer of Cignal TV.

Fans can catch the action by subscribing to Pilipinas Live for P99 per month — a special introductory price offered until September 15.

To download the app, go to Google Play or the App Store. For more details, visit www.pilipinaslive.com.