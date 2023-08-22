^

Sports

FIBA World Cup games also available on streaming via 'Pilipinas Live'

Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 10:09am
FIBA World Cup games also available on streaming via 'Pilipinas Live'
The FIBA World Cup fever is on!
Cignal TV

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes will be on the Philippines when the country co-hosts the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 starting August 25, and Pilipinas Live is all set to deliver every second of the action, commercial-free.

Cignal TV’s newest innovative OTT streaming platform will broadcast all 92 games, from the opening live at the Philippine Arena, then at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the Okinawa Arena in Japan, the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, and up to the gold medal game at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Gilas Pilipinas will be led by former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, who is expected to elevate his teammates’ level, and deliver a performance to remember. 

Meanwhile, the Philippines will be front and center of the action — showcasing its grit as it hosts the world basketball championship for the first time in more than four decades.

Aside from Clarkson, some of the world’s biggest basketball stars are also coming out with the United States leaning on Jalen Brunson and Brandon Ingram as the Americans aim to reclaim their position as the best in the world.

All games of the 32 nations will be broadcasted live and on demand via Pilipinas Live.

Pilipinas Live provides a comprehensive viewing experience, featuring Multi-Cam Viewing for basketball enthusiasts to witness every action from various angles, and Fan Stream Viewing that provides a distinctive perspective on the game's action, empowering fans to express their own opinions instead of solely relying on traditional game commentators.

Extended game coverage, from the pre- and post-game are also featured on the app.

Subscribers can also join in the fun with its interactive features like in-game voting, polls and quizzes during the game.

"Cignal has always been at the forefront of providing the best content for the Filipino sports fan. We recognize that our customers' viewing habits have evolved: Filipinos are now more mobile, often watching on their devices while on the go. As a response, Pilipinas Live was developed to meet the increasing demand for live and on-demand sports content, while also providing an interactive viewing experience for sports enthusiasts.," said Gerard Milan, First Vice President, and Chief Revenue Officer of Cignal TV.

Fans can catch the action by subscribing to Pilipinas Live for P99 per month — a special introductory price offered until September 15.

To download the app, go to Google Play or the App Store. For more details, visit www.pilipinaslive.com.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Clarkson-less Gilas comes up short vs Mexico to wrap up FIBA World Cup tuneups

Clarkson-less Gilas comes up short vs Mexico to wrap up FIBA World Cup tuneups

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
A Jordan Clarkson-less Gilas Pilipinas lost its final tune-up game in the Philippines, falling to Mexico, 84-77, at the Philsports...
Sports
fbtw

Advance to next round possible

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Without raising false hopes, visiting Serbian coach Rajko Toroman said yesterday Gilas has a chance to make it to the second round of the FIBA World Cup but that would mean beating the Dominican Republic at the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Fresh from World Hip Hop tilt triumph, Gela Atayde ready to bring dance act to showbiz

Fresh from World Hip Hop tilt triumph, Gela Atayde ready to bring dance act to showbiz

19 hours ago
Barely half a month after winning the title in the World Hip Hop Dance Championship, Maria Angela “Gela” Campo...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas Group A foes all set with final rosters

Gilas Group A foes all set with final rosters

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
The final cast of Gilas Pilipinas’ first opponents is all set.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas goes full throttle in practice

Gilas goes full throttle in practice

21 hours ago
There will be no rest for the weary as far as Gilas Pilipinas is concerned, with only a few days to go before the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zhang Weili outclasses Amanda Lemos to keep UFC strawweight belt

Zhang Weili outclasses Amanda Lemos to keep UFC strawweight belt

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
It’s definitely better the second time around for Zhang Weili.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic closes in on Alcaraz at top of rankings

Djokovic closes in on Alcaraz at top of rankings

2 hours ago
Ahead of the draw for the US Open on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), Novak Djokovic neared a return to World No. 1 after outlasting...
Sports
fbtw
Lim rules Mayor Olivarez Cup

Lim rules Mayor Olivarez Cup

11 hours ago
Alberto Lim Jr. rounded off a week-long display of brilliant tennis as he smothered Fritz Verdad, 6-2, 6-1, to bag the Mayor...
Sports
fbtw
Spain FIFA Women's World Cup hero Carmona pays tribute to father who died before final

Spain FIFA Women's World Cup hero Carmona pays tribute to father who died before final

18 hours ago
Spain's Women's World Cup hero Olga Carmona paid tribute to her father on Monday for giving her the strength "to achieve something...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with