Ex-TNT import wears Jordan colors

MANILA, Philippines — Two faces Filipinos are familiar with – Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Ahmad Al Dwairi – spearhead the campaign of Jordan in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila.

Hollis-Jefferson, fresh from leading TNT to the PBA Season 47 Governors’ Cup title and winning Best Import for himself, signed up as the Falcons’ new naturalized player in place of 2019 WC veteran Dar Tucker last month.

Barring any hitches, the former NBA player will suit up for the Jordanians as they face tall odds against powerhouses United States, Greece and New Zealand in Group C of the prestigious hoopfest set at the MOA Arena.

Pinoy fans last saw Hollis-Jefferson in action last April, when he fired 29 points 14 rebounds and six assists as the Tropang Giga finished off Ginebra in Game 6, 97-93, for a 4-2 win in the title series.

RHJ averaged 30.4 points, 13.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists in his maiden PBA appearance and is set to return for TNT’s title defense in October.

With Jordan, he is expected to team up with Al Dwairi, who has had regular battles with Gilas in past WC Asian Qualifiers and FIBA Asia Cups.

Al Dwairi was the Falcons’ second leading scorer in the 2019 edition in China with his 16.3-point average behind Tucker’s 21.0. The 7-foot Turkish-Jordanian banged in 34 points in their 76-80 loss to the Dominican Republic, sharing the single-game high honors in the previous WC with Australian star Patty Mills, Tucker and Japanese ace Yuta Watanabe.

Like Gilas Pilipinas, Jordan is seeking to finish as the best Asian team in the Aug. 25 top Sept. 10 showpiece to clinch a ticket berth to the Paris Olympics.