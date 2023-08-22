Sarines tops PGT skills event

Playing in such kind of skills contest for the first time, Sarines proved up to the task, pooling 115 points, including 55, 32 and 28 points in putting, chipping and driving, respectively, as she edged Zaragosa, who assembled 113 points on a top finish in driving (46), and runner-up and third place-efforts in putting (46) and chipping (21).

MANILA, Philippines — Mona Sarines outdueled Precious Zaragosa in a gripping duel of skills and nerves, topping the putting challenge while finishing second both in chipping and driving to claim the top honors in the girls’ 11-12 category of the Junior PGT Series at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Laguna last Sunday.

Playing in such kind of skills contest for the first time, Sarines proved up to the task, pooling 115 points, including 55, 32 and 28 points in putting, chipping and driving, respectively, as she edged Zaragosa, who assembled 113 points on a top finish in driving (46), and runner-up and third place-efforts in putting (46) and chipping (21).