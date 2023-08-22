Lim rules Mayor Olivarez Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Alberto Lim Jr. rounded off a week-long display of brilliant tennis as he smothered Fritz Verdad, 6-2, 6-1, to bag the Mayor Eric Olivarez Cup National Open Tennis crown in Sucat, Parañaque last Sunday.

Lim went on an attack mode early and took the first three points in the first game off Verdad’s serve, only to yield the next four. What ensued was a virtual duel of nerves with Lim pulling through after five deuces, including a sweep of the last three points.

Lim, 24, broke again in the fifth and held sway the rest of the way. They traded breaks before Lim held in the fourth to wrest a 3-1 lead then broke Verdad twice to essay the straight-set romp worth P50,000.