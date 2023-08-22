^

Sports

Advance to next round possible

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
August 22, 2023 | 12:00am

Without raising false hopes, visiting Serbian coach Rajko Toroman said yesterday Gilas has a chance to make it to the second round of the FIBA World Cup but that would mean beating the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena on Friday and Angola at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on SundayToroman said realistically, it would be next to impossible for the Philippines to upset Italy.

The Philippines, the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy are bracketed in the same preliminary round groupThe top two placers will advance to the second round while the other two will play in the consolations to determine Nos. 17 to 32Toroman was in the stands to watch Gilastune-ups with Ivory Coast last Friday and Montenegro last Sunday.

No game will be easy in the World Cup and Gilas is counting on the home crowd to be its Sixth ManIn the Montenegro tune-up, Gilas was on top by three at the end of the first quarter and trailed by two at the halfThen, Montenegro buckled down to work and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic unloaded 11 of his 18 points in the third quarter which ended with Gilas down by 12Vucevic didnt play in the last quarter where Montenegro opened a 20-point advantage before closing it, 102-87A spectator in the audience commented, “Kaya ‘yan pag may fans na at baka mabuhay.” No doubt, the home crowd will play a big role in providing a lift for Gilas.

Toroman, who once called the shots for Gilas, said the guards and wings will make the difference for Gilas because battling the bigs of more experienced national teams will be an extremely difficult challenge. “The bigs should set hard screens for the shooters,” said ToromanAnd he pointed out that there should be no hesitation to pull the triggerA split-second delay in execution could mean eliminating an open lookIt will require not only a high level of confidence but also a high level of chemistry for the five players to work together as a unit on the floor.

Toroman said motion is essential to keep the defense off-balanceA stagnant offense is a recipe for disaster. “Sometimes, the point guard has the ball too long because hes waiting for a teammate to set a pick,” he said. “Its better to keep the ball and players moving.” Toroman said with Jordan Clarkson getting more familiar with Gilassystem, the team should be ready for the opening gameTwo players whom Toroman is impressed with are Dwight Ramos and Rhenz Abando. “Ramos is like a European player,” he said. “Abando is athletic and has skills.” In the Ivory Coast friendly, Jamie Malonzo set up Abando for an alleyoop dunk that was flushed with a bangThen, Abando followed it up with a tripleAgainst Montenegro, Abando had a triple and two free throws.

Toroman said Italy plays at a lofty level with coach Gianmarco Pozzecco and should sweep its preliminary gamesItalys roster includes three NBA players and seven holdovers from the fifth place Tokyo Olympic squadNBA vets Marco Belinelli, Danilo Gallinari and Nico Mannion arent in the lineup but Italy remains toughToroman is in town for two months to assist College of St. Benilde in the NCAA and Converge in the PBA in preparing for their leaguesBut hes been asked to extend his stay for two more months to witness at least seven games in the NCAA.

FIBA WORLD CUP
