Clarkson-less Gilas comes up short vs Mexico to wrap up FIBA World Cup tuneups

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 21, 2023 | 9:59pm
Scottie Thompson
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- A Jordan Clarkson-less Gilas Pilipinas lost its final tune-up game in the Philippines, falling to Mexico, 84-77, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Monday night.

With the game at a deadlock at the half, 51-51, Gilas mounted a 61-57 lead in the third period following a layup by CJ Perez.

But, Mexico's offense heated up and the visitors took a 69-63 lead going into the fourth quarter following a Paul Stoll 3-pointer.

Stoll hit another trey at the start of the fourth quarter to push Mexico's lead to 72-63.

The Philippines tried to inch closer, cutting the lead to three, 69-72, off an alley-oop finish by AJ Edu. But it was the closest Gilas got to.

A Pako Cruz 3-pointer made the game out of reach for the Nationals, 84-75, with 1:38 remaining.

Clarkson sat out the final tune-up game for Gilas.Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks were not fielded as well.

Scottie Thompson led Gilas with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Dwight Ramos and RR Pogoy had nine points each.

Mexico had an all-around scoring load, led by Cruz with 18 points.

Stoll finished with 17 points, as the Mexicans also had 15 markers from Fabian Jaimes and 12 from Josh Ibarra.

The Nationals will be facing the Dominican Republic in the tournament opener at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Friday.

