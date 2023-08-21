Gilas Group A foes all set with final rosters

Expectedly, NBA All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns spearheads the Dominicans in his return to international action after a decade.

MANILA, Philippines – The final cast of Gilas Pilipinas’ first opponents is all set.

With the Nationals entering the tailend of their build-up to determine their own Final 12 warriors, the Dominican Republic has named its official unit raring to invade the hosts in the opening salvo of the highly-anticipated FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 this Friday.

The versatile 7-foot-0 wunderkind averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the last NBA regular season and has been at the forefront of DR’s intensive preparations in Puerto Rico, Latvia and Spain.

Also in the fray for the world No. 23 Dominicans is Lester Quiñones, who played for the Golden State Warriors last season before being moved to the Sta. Cruz Warriors in the upcoming G League season.

Seasoned cagers and international league campaigners Victor Liz, Angel Delgado, LJ Figueroa, Jean Montero, Andres Feliz, Gelvis Solano, Rigoberto Mendoza, Gerardo Suero, Antonio Pena and Eloy Vargas complete the roster.

NBA veteran Al Horford of the Boston Celtics and Chris Duarte are out this time, but the Dominicans still loom as a formidable squad to handle for the Filipinos in Group A.

The Dominican Republic, which stunned powerhouse Canada with a 94-88 win over the weekend, dropped its final overseas tune-up game against Spain, 86-77, in Granada before traveling to the Philippines last night.

It will have another friendly match against Group D team Egypt, which is already in town, before the World Cup rolls off on Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 here.

Gilas, world No. 40, will host the Dominican Republic on Aug. 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan where the country will shoot for the new FIBA gate attendance record. The standing mark is 32,616 fans who had witnessed the US-Russia finale in the 1994 Toronto games.

World No. 10 Italy and No. 41 Angola, which will also clash in the opening at the 55,000-seater Bocaue arena, were the first teams to name their Final 12 from Group A that will have their remaining games at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Angola arrived in the country over the weekend while Italy will follow suit today along with the other teams assigned to play in the country, which will have 16 of the 32 World Cup teams as the main host. The other 16 teams are scattered in Indonesia and Japan before the qualified teams advance to play the final phase at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.