^

Sports

Gilas goes full throttle in practice

Philstar.com
August 21, 2023 | 2:54pm
Gilas goes full throttle in practice
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes addresses the team during a recent practice session.
Photo from Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines – There will be no rest for the weary as far as Gilas Pilipinas is concerned, with only a few days to go before the FIBA World Cup commences at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Asked whether he will consider giving his players a break after three grueling tune-up games — the third against Mexico Monday night — Gilas coach Chot Reyes shook his head.

“Hindi na, tuloy-tuloy na kami, tatlong araw na lang e,” Reyes said, minutes after Gilas faced Montenegro and Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Vucevic, holding the World No. 18 at bay in the first half before losing steam in the third quarter of a 102-87 loss Sunday night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Reyes used a 14-man roster against the Montenegrins, sitting down Ray Parks and Thirdy Ravena while giving Calvin Oftana some minutes after all three missed the Ivory Coast friendly last Friday.

Indications are that Reyes will be exhausting his remaining pre-World Cup team practices starting Tuesday to further sharpen the team’s game before submitting his Final 12 lineup at the managers’ meeting on August 23 or 24.

Gilas kicks off its bid to emerge as the World Cup’s top Asian finisher, thereby securing a spot to the Paris Olympics next year, on August 25 against FIBA Americas qualifier Dominican Republic.

The Nationals next face FIBA Africa entry Angola on August 27, and wrap up the first round of the Group Phase against World No. 10 Italy, from FIBA Europe, on August 29.

Two wins out of three could merit the Philippines passage to the second round of the Group Phase where the top two teams from the bracket that contains South Sudan, China, Puerto Rico and Serbia await.

The Dominican Republic, behind Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 20 points, six rebounds and two assists, beat Canada, 94-88, in a preparatory friendly in Granada, Spain recently.

Reyes, who describes Towns as a “legitimate NBA All-Star first team player,” said the Dominican Republic is “truly strong,” adding that although it lost to defending champion Spain in a succeeding tune-up 86-77, it still looked impressive

“They have Towns and that other guy, [Lester] Quiñones,” said Reyes. “They are very good. The game against Spain was close [up to the third quarter].”

To some degree, the same could be said of the tune-up between Gilas and Montenegro, where the latter trailed several times in the first half before flexing its size in the third quarter and going to Vucevic to save the day.

Montenegro head coach Bosko Radovic said his team played with “hesitation” in the first half, “on both offense and defense.”

Vucevic, rising to the challenge at the start of the second half, with 11 of his 18 points during the period, and the Montenegrins going on an aggressive run that turned a 44-42 halftime edge to a 13-point lead, changed all that.

“I think we played with more discipline in the second half,” said Radovic, whose team is bracketed in Group D with Egypt, Mexico, and world No. 8 Lithuania, their Group Phase games to be played at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The top two teams from this group will face their counterparts from Group C, where the United States, Greece, Jordan and New Zealand are competing.

vuukle comment

CHOT REYES

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UC Irvine too tough for Rain or Shine

UC Irvine too tough for Rain or Shine

16 hours ago
Rain or Shine struggled offensively against bigger and quicker foe, absorbing a 54-point defeat, 115-61 at the hands of US...
Sports
fbtw

The FIBA World Cup difference

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
The FIBA World Cup is upon us.
Sports
fbtw
Eala runner-up in W25 Aldershot

Eala runner-up in W25 Aldershot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala bungled a shot at another crown, falling prey to a familiar foe in Destanee Aiava of Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, in...
Sports
fbtw

Bataan trips Marikina

16 hours ago
Bataan banked on Arvie Bringas and Yves Sazon to edge Marikina, 76-73, on Saturday and remain in playoff contention in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season elimination round at the...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson, Anta seal FIBA World Cup deal

Jordan Clarkson, Anta seal FIBA World Cup deal

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Clarkson will be decked out in Anta footwear this coming 2023 FIBA World Cup, the brand announced...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Here&rsquo;s how you can stream FIBA World Cup games for free

Here’s how you can stream FIBA World Cup games for free

4 hours ago
Wondering if you can catch the action in the upcoming FIBA World Cup without shelling out some pesos? Read on.
Sports
fbtw
Americans cap off FIBA World Cup preparation with Germany win

Americans cap off FIBA World Cup preparation with Germany win

5 hours ago
Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton inspired a remarkable United States comeback against Germany to win 99-91...
Sports
fbtw
Senate sports body cheers for Gilas, Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

Senate sports body cheers for Gilas, Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

5 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Sports has thrown its support for the Philippines' hosting of the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023, which...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena ties for 9th on eagle-spiked 68 in International Series England

Tabuena ties for 9th on eagle-spiked 68 in International Series England

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Ranged against two seasoned campaigners, Miguel Tabuena didn’t flinch and closed out with an eagle-spiked 68 to post...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with