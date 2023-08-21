^

Guce ends up joint 13th as final round scrapped

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 21, 2023 | 12:45pm
Guce ends up joint 13th as final round scrapped
In this October 06, 2022 file photo, Clariss Guce sets up her putt on the second green during the first round of the Epson Tour Championship at the Champions course at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Mike Stobe / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Clariss Guce finished where she stood at after 36 holes — at joint 13th — as the final round of the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic was cancelled due to poor air quality index in Pendleton, Oregon Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

That paved the way for Chinese Xiaowen Yin’s victory as the second round leader notched her third Epson Tour win with a 132 total on back-to-back 66s, three strokes clear of Alana Uriell of the US, who had a 69-66 for a 135 at the Wildhorse course.

Uriell and the rest had hoped to mount a charge in the last 18 holes but the LPGA Rules Committee decided to call off the final round after the air quality index sat above 300, reducing the $200,000 tournament to a 36-hole affair.

The LPGA AQI guidelines consider this level “hazardous” and as such, the rounds must be delayed, suspended or cancelled as determined in the discretion of the LPGA Rules Committee.

It actually considered to hold a Monday final but the forecast didn’t look any better.

“The safety of our athletes, volunteers and staff is of the utmost importance,” said the LPGA Rules Committee.

According to records, AQI values at or below 100 are generally thought of as satisfactory but at above 100, air quality is unhealthy.

The rest of the Filipinas who took part missed the cut, including ICTSI-sponsored Pauline del Rosario and Abby Arevalo, along with Samantha Bruce and Chanelle Avaricio.

Del Rosario, Arevalo and Avaricio, however, expect to rebound strong in the Circling Raven Championship which gets going Friday in Worley, Idaho.

