^

Sports

Here’s how you can stream FIBA World Cup games for free

Philstar.com
August 21, 2023 | 11:13am
Hereâ��s how you can stream FIBA World Cup games for free
Immerse in world-class basketball action with Smart LiveStream.
Smart / FIBA World Cup 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Wondering if you can catch the action in the upcoming FIBA World Cup without shelling out some pesos? Read on.

Smart Communications Inc., a global partner of FIBA for the tournament, will offer free access to every game on the Smart LiveStream App from August 25 to September 10.

Downloadable on the App Store and Google Play Store with no monthly subscription required, the Smart LiveStream App will enable Smart subscribers to enjoy a full homecourt advantage to watch all the excitement and drama of this prestigious spectacle anytime and anywhere.

To watch all 92 games, Smart subscribers simply have to connect to a Smart mobile data, TNT or PLDT WiFi while using the Smart LiveStream App.

The Smart LiveStream App is best enjoyed with Gilas Power 399, which comes with 48 GB for all sites and apps, and up to 30 GB access to FIBA Basketball World Cup games on the app.

“Now is the best time for Filipino basketball fans to be a Smart subscriber,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT and Smart President and CEO and head of the FIBA local organizing committee.

“With Smart, we are empowering our basketball-loving nation to make the most of our country’s historic hosting of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Enjoy virtual front-row seats, as if you are there, to the world’s biggest stage in basketball by downloading the Smart Livestream app,” he added.

Subscribers and fans can witness and rally behind Gilas Pilipinas, bannered by Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, as well as Team USA and other basketball superstars as they battle it out for FIBA supremacy. 

As Clarkson and Slovenia’s Luka Doncic said on their recent commercial released by FIBA: “Once you put on your country’s flag-bearing jersey … nothing else matters.”

Watching the FIBA games on the Smart LiveStream app is part of Smart’s efforts to bring the best basketball experiences to subscribers.

The network has also teamed up with its technology partners Huawei and Ericsson to expand and permanently optimize its LTE and 5G mobile network coverage across all three venues of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, including the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, and the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

For more details on Smart’s FIBA World Cup-related offerings and activations, visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/smartfiba.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS

SMART
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UC Irvine too tough for Rain or Shine

UC Irvine too tough for Rain or Shine

13 hours ago
Rain or Shine struggled offensively against bigger and quicker foe, absorbing a 54-point defeat, 115-61 at the hands of US...
Sports
fbtw
Lagrada shines in Asean youth archery

Lagrada shines in Asean youth archery

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Ada Lagrada snared a couple of gold medals in the team event to emerge as the most bemedalled competitor in the 1st ASEAN...
Sports
fbtw

Bataan trips Marikina

13 hours ago
Bataan banked on Arvie Bringas and Yves Sazon to edge Marikina, 76-73, on Saturday and remain in playoff contention in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season elimination round at the...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson, Anta seal FIBA World Cup deal

Jordan Clarkson, Anta seal FIBA World Cup deal

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Clarkson will be decked out in Anta footwear this coming 2023 FIBA World Cup, the brand announced...
Sports
fbtw

The FIBA World Cup difference

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
The FIBA World Cup is upon us.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sean O'Malley KOs Aljamain Sterling to win UFC bantamweight title

Sean O'Malley KOs Aljamain Sterling to win UFC bantamweight title

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
There’s a new UFC bantamweight king.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic survives 'toughest match' to beat Alcaraz in Cincinnati&nbsp;

Djokovic survives 'toughest match' to beat Alcaraz in Cincinnati 

3 hours ago
Novak Djokovic needed five match points and nearly four hours to pull off a gritty victory over Carlos Alcaraz and claim a...
Sports
fbtw

Spaniards are first-time WC champs

13 hours ago
Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history with skipper Olga Carmona sweeping in the only goal for a deserved 1-0 victory over England in Sunday’s final.
Sports
fbtw

Wilcon Quezon City tops ‘Chooks’ 3x3

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Wilcon Quezon City booked a ticket to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters next month with a stellar championship run in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Quest 3.0 over the weekend at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Sta....
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with