Here’s how you can stream FIBA World Cup games for free

MANILA, Philippines – Wondering if you can catch the action in the upcoming FIBA World Cup without shelling out some pesos? Read on.

Smart Communications Inc., a global partner of FIBA for the tournament, will offer free access to every game on the Smart LiveStream App from August 25 to September 10.

Downloadable on the App Store and Google Play Store with no monthly subscription required, the Smart LiveStream App will enable Smart subscribers to enjoy a full homecourt advantage to watch all the excitement and drama of this prestigious spectacle anytime and anywhere.

To watch all 92 games, Smart subscribers simply have to connect to a Smart mobile data, TNT or PLDT WiFi while using the Smart LiveStream App.

The Smart LiveStream App is best enjoyed with Gilas Power 399, which comes with 48 GB for all sites and apps, and up to 30 GB access to FIBA Basketball World Cup games on the app.

“Now is the best time for Filipino basketball fans to be a Smart subscriber,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT and Smart President and CEO and head of the FIBA local organizing committee.

“With Smart, we are empowering our basketball-loving nation to make the most of our country’s historic hosting of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Enjoy virtual front-row seats, as if you are there, to the world’s biggest stage in basketball by downloading the Smart Livestream app,” he added.

Subscribers and fans can witness and rally behind Gilas Pilipinas, bannered by Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, as well as Team USA and other basketball superstars as they battle it out for FIBA supremacy.

As Clarkson and Slovenia’s Luka Doncic said on their recent commercial released by FIBA: “Once you put on your country’s flag-bearing jersey … nothing else matters.”

Watching the FIBA games on the Smart LiveStream app is part of Smart’s efforts to bring the best basketball experiences to subscribers.

The network has also teamed up with its technology partners Huawei and Ericsson to expand and permanently optimize its LTE and 5G mobile network coverage across all three venues of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, including the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, and the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

For more details on Smart’s FIBA World Cup-related offerings and activations, visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/smartfiba.