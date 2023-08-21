Senate sports body cheers for Gilas, Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

Filipino fans cheer during the Gilas Pilipinas vs Angola game in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Foshan, China

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate Committee on Sports has thrown its support for the Philippines' hosting of the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023, which is slated from August 25 to September 10.

Speaking during event's Naismith Trophy Tour's stop at SMX Lanang in Davao City last August 18, an optimistic committee chairperson Sen. Bong Go emphasized the significance of the FIBA World Cup in promoting sportsmanship and international camaraderie, and showcasing the beauty of the Philippines to the world.

The Trophy Tour's recent stop featured Go as well as Gilas Pilipinas ambassadors Jayson Castro and Gary David.

"Ang hosting ng FIBA World 2023 ay sinuportahan po natin during the deliberation sa Senado para sa 2023 budget. Nagdagdag po tayo ng pondo para po sa hosting at sana ay maging successful ito," he stated.

"Ang importante rito ma-promote natin ang ating bansa, turismo at makita ng buong mundo ang kagandahan ng Pilipinas," Go added.

When asked about how the sports event would benefit Gilas, the country’s national basketball team, Go responded with enthusiasm, "Malaking tulong po ito, once in a lifetime lang po ito. Baka hindi na po ito mauulit siguro sa panahon natin.”

“Isipin niyo, top 12 teams (sa buong mundo), dito maglalaro sa Pilipinas. Ngayon lang natin masasaksihan yan sa buong buhay natin,” added Go.

Amid the excitement, Go urged the nation to come together to support their team.

"I'm so happy and I’m urging everyone na magtulungan para maging successful itong torneyong ito. At suportahan po natin ang ating Gilas Basketball team. Tapang, gilas, puso. Puso lang po, iyan po ang ating palaging ipinagmamalaki, puso,” he said.