Tabuena ties for 9th on eagle-spiked 68 in International Series England

MANILA, Philippines – Ranged against two seasoned campaigners, Miguel Tabuena didn’t flinch and closed out with an eagle-spiked 68 to post a joint ninth finish in the International Series England ruled by American Andy Ogletree in imposing fashion in United Kingdom Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Tabuena came a spot short of his best tied for eighth finish in the International Series in Qatar last February. But his rally from a share of 13th to his fifth Top 10 effort in the Asian Tour-IS combined circuits highlighted by his come-from-behind victory in the DGC Open in India last March augured well for his campaign in the St. Andrews Bay Championship, another IS leg, starting Thursday in Scotland.

While he was outgunned by Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter, who matched Ogletree’s tournament-best 64 to snatch runner-up honors, Tabuena upstaged former US Open champion Graeme McDowell from Northern Ireland, who carded a 72 and wound up at joint 20th at 283.

Tabuena missed just one fairway for the second straight day and reached regulation 14 times but continued to struggle on the bumpy surface of the par-71 Close House Colt course, finishing with 30 putts.

But his eagle on the par-5 No. 8, which came after a bogey-birdie exchange from No. 6, sparked some kind of a surge for the ICTSI-backed ace, who birdied the 10th and No. 16 against a bogey on the 11th.

Counting his pair of 70s and a 71, Tabuena finished with a five-under 279 as he shared ninth place with Hong Kong’s young star Taichi Kho, who also fought back with a 66.

Meanwhile, Angelo Que, who is also set to see action in Scotland, shot a second straight 75 and ended up tied at 65th at 294.

Ogletree, who also won in Qatar, actually started the final round with a bogey but he quickly regained his bearing and rhythm and shot five birdies. After yielding another stroke on No. 9, he birdied Nos. 12 and 14 and eagled the 16th to finish with a 33-31 and a 268.

He beat Poulter by seven after the Englishman put in his own version of a 32-32 card laced with four straight birdies from No. 2. He also eagled the 16th on his way to a 275.

While Ogletree pulled away both in the Asian Tour and IS Order of Merit race, Tabuena firmed up his hold of second place in the Asian Tour derby while moving to No. 16 in the International Series rankings.

Tabuena shared 13th place in IS-Oman and wound up joint 22nd in IS-Thailand, both last February, the tied for 16th in IS-Vietnam last April.