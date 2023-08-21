^

Eala runner-up in W25 Aldershot

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
August 21, 2023 | 12:00am
Alex Eala
Courtesy of Mike Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala bungled a shot at another crown, falling prey to a familiar foe in Destanee Aiava of Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, in the W25 Aldershot final yesterday in Great Britain.

Eala, the No. 3 seed, faltered late in the match after a sizzling start and never rediscovered her groove in a near shutout in the clincher at the hands of her sixth-seeded Australian counterpart.

The 18-year-old Filipina relied on a 3-0 opening salvo en route to a 6-3 win in the first set only to cool down and stare at massive 1-5 and 0-5 deficits in the last two sets against the vengeful Aiava.

Eala eliminated the 23-year-old Aiava in the second round of the W25 Roehampton, which she later on ruled, with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 comeback win.

They also teamed up in the doubles play of the same tournament, where they reached the quarterfinals before meeting anew in Aldershot.

And this time, Aiava got the better of her pal with an emphatic victory in one hour and 59 minutes for her sixth pro title.

ALEX EALA

