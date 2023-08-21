UC Irvine too tough for Rain or Shine

Rain or Shine's Santi Santillan (right) tries to go for a rebound.

TAIPEI – Rain or Shine struggled offensively against bigger and quicker foe, absorbing a 54-point defeat, 115-61 at the hands of US NCAA Division I team UC Irvine in its final Jones Cup game at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium yesterday.

The writing was already on the wall for the Elasto Painters when they had an ice-cold offense to start the contest, shooting a measly 1-of-20 clip from the field while also missing all of 10 tries from three-point territory.

That spelled doom for the Filipinos as the Americans, who already clinched the Jones Cup title on Saturday after beating the erstwhile undefeated Chinese Taipei A, made sure to take advantage of the ROS shooting woes, building a 26-6 advantage at the end of the first 10 minutes of the game.

Making matters worse for the Elasto Painters was the ejection of import Nick Evans with still 4:56 left.