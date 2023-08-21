Bataan trips Marikina
August 21, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Bataan banked on Arvie Bringas and Yves Sazon to edge Marikina, 76-73, on Saturday and remain in playoff contention in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season elimination round at the Bataan People’s Center in Balanga.
Sazon sandwiched Bringas’ two charities with two free throws and a triple as the Bataan Risers recovered from a 64-66 deficit to gain control, 71-66, with 1 minute and 33 seconds left.
