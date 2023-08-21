Wilcon Quezon City tops ‘Chooks’ 3x3

MANILA, Philippines — Wilcon Quezon City booked a ticket to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters next month with a stellar championship run in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Quest 3.0 over the weekend at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Local aces Keith Datu, Yutien Andrada and Terence Tumalip, with Spanish import Jose Blazquez, joined forces in Wilcon’s surprising run capped by a 19-15 win over Pasig Banh Mi Kitchen in the finale.

“Honestly, we didn’t expect anything. We just wanted to give our best in this kind of competition. And then si God, bahala na kung anong results. We’re really blessed na maganda naging results namin dito sa tournament na ito,” said Wilcon Depot 3x3 mentor Anton Altamirano.

More than the championship and a ticket to the Chooks-to-Go Cebu Masters though, Wilcon cherished a golden experience to help the country gain more points for the Paris Olympics through the top-level 3x3 tourney hosted by Chooks.

“Malaking bagay ito kasi qualifier ito sa World Tour (Cebu Masters). Malaking tulong ito sa bansa. We join high-level 3x3 tournaments para makakuha tayo ng ranking points for our country,” said Altamirano.