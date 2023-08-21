The FIBA World Cup difference

The FIBA World Cup is upon us. As an audience, we may have to make a little adjustment in how we enjoy the game. Amateur rules will be used, which means less fouls allowed, shorter three-point lines, and so on. Though these won’t detract from our enjoyment of the game, knowing some key differences and nuances will enhance the experience for the hoops-loving fans in the country.

Officiating will be tighter. Amateur competitions have stricter officiating than pro leagues. FIBA is holding multi-day clinics for referees to make the calls uniform. They will definitely be tighter on traveling. No more of that four- or five-step nonsense you see in the NBA. Fouls will come easier as well, as they will want to avoid any fighting. Physicality will definitely be restrained. Trying to draw a foul by flopping won’t be called. The first few minutes of each game will set the tone for how the officiating goes. And since arbiters are meant to be neutral, Filipino referees will only be assigned to games where Gilas Pilipinas is not playing. They deserve cheers from their countrymen, as well.

Less three-point shooting than the NBA. In most countries around the world, teams look for the open shot; if it happens to be their shorter three-point shot, so be it. But they don’t go looking for the trey, unlike the copycat teams in the NBA have done for the last decade. In fact, European teams in particular are more familiar with the shorter international three-point line. Those who shoot from pro range will rely on muscle memory to recall exactly what distance they normally shoot from.

There will be more passing. In the more advanced basketball countries like those in Europe (who dominate FIBA’s top 10), there is less dribbling and more passing. This gets the ball into the frontcourt earlier in the shot clock, giving more time for execution. There will be less isolation and much more movement. Big men can hit the outside shot as well as anybody. So whether or not you’re playing some form of a zone defense, you’ll have to pop out to cover an open shooter.

NBA stars won’t be the entire focus. There are more than 50 NBA players in the FIBA World Cup (more and more have been withdrawing daily). But remember that 12 of them are on Team USA. On the other national teams, they are important, but the teams are not built around them. On the contrary, since they belatedly join their countries’ squads, they are not going to make teamwork more fluid. In some cases, they are an imposition on the coach. They will have special plays drawn for them. But they will not be the center of the offense. About half of most national team members play together in commercial leagues back home, while their NBA teammates are in America.

We will be more. The FIBA World Cup is a chance for the Philippines to welcome the world in the most hospitable nation on earth. Every game will be an opportunity to show our appreciation for the sport and for the talent of our visitors. It is the rare occasion for the country to be directly dealing with the larger global basketball community, and showing how we care for people, on and off the court. It will be a memorable experience for them, and for us. Bear in mind, many of these players and coaches may never get a chance to return to the countries at all, and perhaps only after they retire. We can make it an indelible memory for them.